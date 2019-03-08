Ilford captain Tavarasa says the pressure is now on his side

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says the pressure is on his side to pick up victories after reaching the halfway mark of the season.

The Valentines Park outfit will make the short trip to Roding Lane on Saturday to face local rivals Buckhurst Hill in a crunch bottom-of-the-table clash in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

Tavarasa's side head into the clash sitting bottom after a six-wicket defeat against Hadleigh & Thundersley last weekend while their opponents sit one spot above in ninth.

"We're sitting 10th in the table, so there is only one way to go and that is up," Tavarasa said.

"We've got nine games left, we probably need to win four of those games.

"We've got Buckhurst Hill next; obviously we beat them in the earlier exchange, so hopefully we can repeat the same thing."

Earlier this season Ilford sealed a five wicket victory over Prashant Chand-Bajpai's side at Valentines Park.

But fast forward two months and both sides sit in the relegation places, desperate for points with just one point separating them.

And skipper Tavarasa says there is added spice due to the amount that is riding on this fixture.

"Playing Buckhurst Hill always has a bit of spice to it as it's a local derby, but adding that with the table positions that we're both in, that will also add a bit more to it," he added.

"They're ninth in the table, so they will be looking to do the exact same thing as us.

"It will be a great game to play in and hopefully a good one."

The right-arm off-break bowler insists it will be a good contest as both sides are thriving and struggling in opposite areas of their game so far this campaign.

"They've been doing well in terms of bowling and we've been batting well, so it will be a good contest between our batters and their bowlers."

After their six wicket defeat to Hadleigh last weekend, the captain revealed their bowling displays are what is letting them down.

"Our achilles heel has been bowling and was once again against Hadleigh, we're not picking up early wickets, and our bowlers weren't good enough.

"Not enough runs either, if you don't score enough runs your bowling has to be better than usual, but we didn't bowl well so it was a calamity."