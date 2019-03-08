Ilford skipper Tavarasa urging senior players to step up

Mohammad Ahktar in batting action for Ilford during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is urging his senior squad members to take more responsibility ahead of Billericay clash.

Tavarasa's side welcome Lee Knight's side to Valentines Park on Saturday as they look to bounce back from a 147-run defeat to Chelmsford.

But the skipper is confident they can perform back on home turf like they did in the season opener against Buckhurst Hill.

"We need a bit more responsibility from the senior players to bat long runs and score them straight away," Tavarasa said.

"It's a home game, so that's a good thing, and winning a few timed games early on is needed."

Ilford sit seventh in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table after two matches.

And experienced bowler Tavarasa is keen to get off to a good start before heading into the one-day games.

"Going into one-day games it gives you a little bit more momentum, so it's one of those things, where I say if we win two or three of the first five games it puts us in a good place," he added.

"Last year we won four of five, but looking at this year's table it's only Brentwood that haven't been beaten."

Tavarasa is looking forward to coming up against Billericay after two good contests against them last season, but he expects a really tough test.

"Billericay is a pretty decent unit with the likes of Paul Walter, who is on the staff with Essex," he said.

"They've got a couple of decent academy boys from Essex, so they'll be strong.

"We had two good games against them last season, one was a rain-affected game, and the second they beat us in a one-day game.

"This is the first time we've played against them at home in a timed game, which will be something new to both of us. We're looking forward to welcoming them to our place."

Two games in, Ilford have picked up one win and suffered one heavy defeat but the captain says it's early days and they have plenty of positives to build on.

"It was a bad game, we've still got 16 games to go, and we'll take the positives out of it," he added.