Ilford skipper Tavarasa still backing his side ahead of Billericay clash

Harsh Kumar of Ilford in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa is backing his side to start causing upsets as they look to claw themselves off the foot of the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Valentines Park outfit make the trip to Blunts Walls Road on Saturday to face mid-table Billericay in what the skipper describes as a must-win match.

But the experienced bowler knows it will be a tough test due to the talent their opponents have in their line-up.

"We need to win a game of cricket whoever we're playing as we haven't won in quite a while," said Tavarasa.

"On our day we can beat anyone, so we need to back ourselves and do exactly what we need to do."

Ilford currently sit bottom of the table behind Buckhurst Hill and are 24 points adrift of safety, with Belhus sitting outside the relegation zone.

"Belhus lost as well, so we're still not out of the race, and we're still confident that our own destiny is in our own hands," added Tavarasa.

You may also want to watch:

"We have an important two games, Billericay and Hornchurch, and if we could win one of those then we head into the timed games.

"It will be a very interesting last few games for us now but we're looking forward to it.

"Billericay have been doing well this season, they've got some really good youngsters, and of course they've got the Paul Walter factor as well."

Ilford head into the clash on the back of a seven-run defeat to Chelmsford, which was their fourth consecutive defeat, and the skipper admitted it was a tough defeat to swallow.

"I still can't figure it out, we had them 39-6, and then 88-7 and then for them to get 167 was a very good effort," he said after taking 4-9.

"We did bowl quite well, we've managed to get their opponents to 50 or 60-7 in the last two weeks, but they've still managed to get 160 or 170 scores so that hurts a bit.

"We're not killing teams off when we need to and that's why we're still at the bottom of the league table.

"All the bowlers did well and did everything right, but to be honest chasing 165 on that wicket would have been a good chase.

"They were 50-6 and we were 100-6 but somehow we still lost the game. There was a few positives, Harsh Kumar got some runs (31), Hamza Muhammad got some good runs (38) so that was positive."