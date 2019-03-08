Tavarasa wants 'wake up' call to inspire Ilford squad

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says his side head into the one-day games following a wake-up as they struggle near the bottom of the league table.

A Raji and N Jacobs of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019 A Raji and N Jacobs of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

The Valentines Park outfit sit second from bottom in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division after winning just one of their five time fixtures in the opening weeks of the season.

They will now host newly-promoted Belhus on Saturday as they look to turn their fortunes around in the one day matches this term.

"We're ninth in the table which is a bit of a wake-up call for all the players and the team," Tavarasa said.

"Saying that we still have 13 games to go and we've been in this position before and we've dug ourselves out of a big hole.

"It's a change of format now, normally we struggle with this format, but hopefully it can work the other way round to the previous years.

"We need to win a game, but Belhus have a very strong batting unit."

The right-arm off-break bowler says Belhus are an unknown to most sides in the Premier Division.

But he hopes his stint at the club will stand him in good stead when they meet this weekend.

"Belhus are an unknown quantity as they've never played in Premier League before, I do know a few of the boys as I played at Belhus in Sunday games a few years back for three or four years.

"I know them all and that they're a strong unit with the bat, they've obviously got the Joyce brothers, Ryan Wells, Max Osborne and Matt Doran.

"These guys all chip in and have been doing pretty well."

The skipper also feels his side should take inspiration from their opponents batting line-up.

"We would like to be able to do a similar thing as we're a young team and would like to have everyone put their hands up and perform."

Tavarasa was also keen to reiterate that it is not time to panic yet as they're plenty of fixtures left to be played although he would rather start picking up wins now than leave it too late.

"Being ninth in the table is a panic situation, but it's not we've still got 13 games left, but I don't want to go into the last four games looking up saying we need to win all four.

"Hopefully we don't get into that sort of situation."

Ilford head into the match on the back of a 157 run defeat to Brentwood.