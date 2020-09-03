Ilford under-11s win the MEDCB Midweek League Championship

Murali Nair (manager), Gautham Nair (Capt), Aditya Mudgal (WK), Dhruv Saini, Danyal Khan, Oman Kiany, Faizan Kazmi, Ahsan Khan, Uzair Khan, Sajid Khan (manager) (Pic: Ilford CC) Archant

Ilford under-11s have been crowned the Metropolitan Essex District Cricket Board (MEDCB) Midweek League champions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The youngsters have been involved in the league since its inception – and this year the Ilford under-11 team won the title, going unbeaten and playing very good cricket and in good spirit.

You may also want to watch:

Throughout the league, Ilford have toiled and put in amazing displays of batting, bowling and fielding.

Murali Nair and Sajid Khan, joint managers, said: “The success of the under-11s has been down to the commitment the boys have been putting into their fielding, which has been a key focus for the under-11s for the past three years.

“We have a long way to go and the focus and commitment of not just the boys but the parents and the coaches plays a huge part in ensuring they attend all the training.

“It’s a great moment for the boys, parents and Ilford Cricket Club. This is the start of the journey for these boys who are all vying to be the next Ben Stokes!”