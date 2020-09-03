Search

Ilford captain Jacobs wants to experiment with side in last league matches of 2020

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 September 2020

Frenford CC vs Ilford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at the Jack Carter Centre on 1st August 2020

Frenford CC vs Ilford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at the Jack Carter Centre on 1st August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs is looking to test the depth of his squad in the final two fixtures of the season with not much left up for grabs.

Jacobs’ side welcome West Essex to Valentines Park on Saturday with perhaps a few changes to the team for the clash, such as the skipper sitting out while Akhil Anil and Mohammad Ahktar could return.

Jacobs wants to experiment as he knows having squad depth have been a major issue for Ilford in recent years.

“We’ve got two more games left, and we’re not going to win the title now so I think I will sit out and Theeban Tavarasa will continue sitting out while Ahkil and Mo Ahktar will come back in,” he said.

“We’re going to experiment and it’s good practice as there will be games when I’m not around and Theeban might not be either.”

The batsman admitted their upcoming opponents are tough but is hoping some of the youngsters can rack up some runs in the contest.

“I don’t think we’ve ever played against them to be honest, but it’s a good opportunity for guys to score runs as for the first time in a while we’ve got guys in the second team pushing players for their spots,” added Jacobs.

“The way Akash Raji is batting, if other guys can replicate that they could stake places for a spot next season.”

Ilford suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Chingford at the weekend although Jacobs was full of praise for Raji who scored 72 as they were bowled out for 122 before the opposition eased to their target.

“I think nine wickets doesn’t tell the whole story to be honest. We were a few runs short with the bat obviously, losing myself and Harris in the first couple of overs didn’t help,” said Jacobs.

“The way Akash played again for the fourth week in a row got us to 122. We were short, but we thought we could put a good effort in.

“We kind of bowled to plan, Chetan Gorthy and Haaris Ayub bowled brilliantly, they were 50-1 after 22 overs and we felt if we picked up a wicket there we were well in the game.

“As often happens that chance does come, but you have to take it, especially with Feroze Khushi (67) as he won’t give you too many chances. Harris got the edge, but we put it down and like that the game was gone.

“I think that is what separates teams, it’s small details and often fielding that is the difference between teams like Wanstead, Chelmsford and us.”

