Ilford looking likely for the drop says Tavarasa

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa insists they are looking 'down the barrel' at relegation but must keep fighting until they can't mathematically survive.

They will welcome local rivals Chingford to Valentines Park on Saturday as they still hang onto the slim chance of remaining in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

They are currently bottom of the league table and 51 points adrift of safety with just three fixtures left to be played.

"We're 50 points away, it's not a great place to be, and mathematically we can still do it if we win all three games providing one of the other teams slips up," Tavarasa said.

"Problem being it took us eight games to get 60 points, so at the moment we're looking down the barrel of playing in Division One next season.

"We can't blame anyone but ourselves, although it is a great learning experience for all of our youngsters to play at this level, so there are still a few positives."

Tavarasa insisted whether the club is relegated or not this season, they must remain positive about the amount of good youngsters they're producing.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel as we have a lot of good youngsters playing in our second team that are slowing coming into the first team this year," he added.

"Playing Division One will probably be better for a lot of the youngsters and hopefully we can keep bringing in our colts and have a good core of youngsters get into the team.

"When you have a setback like this you need to take make it a big step forward."

The experienced bowler wants Ilford to give it their all in the final fixtures, starting with Chingford this weekend.

"We've got nothing to lose, there are plenty of teams who have been relegated and come straight back up, so we've got to keep fighting, and hopefully we'll gain more experience from this," he added.

"Every match we play we want to win, so we'll give our best, and Chingford are similar to us and have a young side. We want to give them a tough game."

Ilford head into the clash following a two-wicket defeat to Belhus.

"We're not killing games off, we were 163-7 and they were 114-7, and they end up winning the game," said Tavarasa, who took 5-42 in 21 overs.

"I can look back at about five or six games this year and say the same about the performances. We let them off the hook and it comes back to bite us."