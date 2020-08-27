Search

Jacobs: Ilford confidence at all-time high

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 August 2020

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs in action against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs in action against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs insists confidence is at an all-time high as they continue heading in the right direction after a third consecutive victory.

The Valentines Park outfit are up to fourth in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier One Hussain Division, level on points with third-plac Chingford who they face on Saturday at home.

The skipper says it will be a good challenge for his side as they will be without a few players.

“We’ve had three wins in a row, our confidence is super high,” Jacobs said. “I sound like a bit of a broken record but we’re going in the right direction which is what we’re after.

“Chingford are obviously a Premier League side, but we think we’re just as well matched as them, and it will give us a chance to test our depth as we’re missing a couple of players.

“That’s where we have struggled previously – when a couple of people are missing – so it will be a good test.”

Ilford go into the clash after a 135-run victory over local rivals South Woodford, having posted a huge score of 306-2 thanks to Jacobs (162) and Akash Raji (93), then holding their rivals to 171-4.

“We haven’t had much luck at that ground for quite a few years so I think we were due a good performance and we got a bit lucky along the way,” said Jacobs.

“It was good to see two of the top four put up big scores and after scoring 300-plus we knew we were pretty safe, so it was a very positive result for us.

“I don’t think I’ve scored double figures at that ground before! I think I was due a few runs, I was lucky and most people will say when you score big you have to have a bit of luck along the way.

“I was dropped on eight so I definitely had my slice of luck. To be honest although I scored 162, the star was actually Akash Raji, as I was struggling at the beginning.

“Garry Neicho was making me feel like a 15-year-old facing him for the first time, but Akash came in and took the pressure off me. He ran well and hit the ball nicely. I could just take my time and get into it, then at the end hit freely.”

Jacobs added: “We bowled well, but I think South Woodford have got a couple of really good youngsters, Jamal (Richards) is a top player and Hesh (Mahendra) the wicket-keeper is very good as well. Those two have really bright futures.”

