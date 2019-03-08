Search

Ilford Catholics suffer defeats

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 June 2019

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford Catholics second XI lost by eight wickets to Nazeing Common in the league on the weekend.

ICCC chose to bat first and the Nazeing bowlers were right on the money from ball one, backed up by good fielding.

After losing Ruhul Chowdhury (0) early, Karthik Venkatakrishna (14) and Raghunandan Kulkarni (16) put on 28 runs, which was the largest partnership. Wickets fell regularly thereafter and the opposition bowlers maintained a stranglehold on the scoring. Bala Rajagopal (20) and Vinoth Kumar(20) were the joint top scorers in an under-par 110 all out.

After the changeover, Mayuran Thiru (1-14) and Vinoth Kumar (1-24), found some movement while bowling to attacking fields.

Keeper Rajiv Manchanda played a role in both wickets to fall, taking a good catch and effecting a quick stumping off pacer Vinoth.

The bowling lacked penetration thereafter and the Nazeing batsmen were patient, and waited for the loose ball to attack, scoring steadily towards the target.

Nazeing did not lose any other wickets and won in the 27th over to cap a disappointing all-round performance.

The good points to take away included some good fielding and some resistance from the lower order to bat until the 44th over.

The thirds also suffered defeat as they fell to a 75 run loss to High Roding seconds in their match.

Bowling first, openers Louis Morgan (1-38) and Naveed Akhtar (1-15) again bowled well to restrict the run rate. But once High Roding skipper Shearer (79) found his timing, our change bowlers all received equal punishment with Deepak Singh (1-32) John Viggers (1-55) and Venkat Thiragarajan (1-42) each picking up a wicket.

The reply started off badly, as openers Dave Hobbs (5) then Vipul Patel (8) fell quickly to leave ICCC 27-2.

Andy Hudson (11) hung around to get the score to 70-3 but it was the 84 run partnership between Ganesh Sai (73) and Martin Riches (43) that gave them hope.

But the wicket of Ganesh, followed by Riches nine runs later sparked a total collapse as the last seven wickets fell for just 26 runs with only Deepak Singh (14) offering any resistance.

