Ilford Catholics nab victory over title rivals Nazeing

Tom Brady of Ilford Catholic hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A dramatic game between table-toppers Nazeing Common and the 2018 champions Ilford Catholic resulted in a tied score off the final ball, but a Catholic victory by virtue of losing fewer wickets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Batting first, Nazeing had to work for their runs thanks in the main to fine bowling from Guru Shrinivasan (3-30) and Vince Mulholland (3-25), who helped limit them to a score of 165-9.

The Catholic innings started badly, losing Steve Ward caught off the second ball, but steady work by Mo Zaman and Tom Brady (42) got the chase back on track.

Shrinivasan contributed a useful 34 but with five wickets down and 55 runs required off the final 11 overs, the pressure mounted. Gajen Gohel (30 not out) hit several sixes to bring the score to 160-7 with an over to go.

You may also want to watch:

The tension cranked up when the eighth wicket fell, but Louis Morgan stood tall as the last ball hero to secure the victory as they reached 165-8.

Ilford Catholic second team secured an impressive 5-wicket victory over Three Caps.

Bowling first the Catholic pair of Mayuran Thiru (2-12) and Saravana Kumar (1-24) bowled excellent lines, allowing change bowlers Uday Kumar (3-31) and Raghu Kulkarni (1-30) to make in-roads.

Vinoth Kumar (1-28) and Lingam Ramaswamy (1-17) offered the batters no respite, Thiru and Kumar wrapped up the tail to bowl their opponents out for 139.

Ruhul Chowdhury (64 not out) was the mainstay of the Catholic batting alongside Srinivas (46), and despite losing some quick middle order wickets, steered his side to victory with a score of 144-5.