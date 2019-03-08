Search

Ilford Catholics enjoy mixed fortunes on opening weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 May 2019

The new cricket season is underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The new cricket season is underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford Catholic's first XI started the new Herts & Essex League campaign with a resounding 137-run victory over their own second XI.

The firsts batted first, with Steve Ward and Mo Zaman accumulating 34 before Mo (13) cut to Venkat Thiagarajan.

Murali Vallet (6) and Steve Ward (35) both fell to slip and Gajen Gohel (15) followed, before Guru Shrinivasan (2) and Sudha Munusamy (2) both edged to keeper Rajiv Manchanda to make it 95-6.

Tom Brady was joined by debutant Aravinth Ponnusamy (51) and they saw off the impressive Uday Kumar (4-22) before Rahul Chowdhury (3-42) had late success as they made 199-9.

This was Brady's most notable innings for the club, scoring 54 not out in difficult conditions and the second XI could not have got off to a worse start chasing.

Aravinth started from the top end, but John Rogers struck first, with Raghu Kulkarni stumped by Ward, then Manchanda and Sujen Sube fell, leaving the hosts 5-3.

Rogers (6-7) then bowled skipper Bala Rajagopal and trapped Ravi Ramanuja LBW and Sudha removed Vinoth Kumar (12), while Guru bowled Chowdhury (6).

Opener Venkat (19) finally fell to Sudha, to complete the 137-run victory.

The third XI lost to Three Caps second XI by 41 runs in their opening match of the new campaign.

Opening bowlers Louis Morgan (0-36) and Naveed Akhtar (2-50) started well, aided by Deepak Singh (1-31) and Martin Riches (3-29) and things were looking good until ex-Catholic Karamat Ali arrived, scoring 65 not out to give Three Caps 203-7.

Deepak (39) and skipper Andy Hudson (35) added 72 for the sixth wicket but this was too little, too late and Three Caps defended their total.

Ilford Catholic fourths lost by six wickers to Harlow Town after Annanth Kumar (75) and Stefan Minkey (15) opened and had supported from Adrian Swain (23), Vipul Patel (16*) and Aravindan Chockalingam (14) in a score of 177.

Sunny Kuruvilla (1-18) bowled an excellent opening spell, supported by Vipul Patel (0-29), but Harlow opener Lee Richardson (54) punished anything short.

Nishanth Parupalli (1-28), Mohan Dhandapani (1-28) followed, before skipper Marko Jergic (30*) brought the game to a finish.

Tributes to 'gifted and beautiful' Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

Man wanted in connection with Ilford pub attack which left 27-year-old with life-changing head injury

Police are appealing to find this man in connection with an assault outside the General Havelock pub in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Police hunting man wanted for hammer attack and threats to kill who could be in Ilford or East Ham

Satheesan Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford. If you see him please contact the police. Picture: Met Police

