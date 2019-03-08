Ilford Catholics enjoy mixed fortunes on opening weekend

The new cricket season is underway (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford Catholic's first XI started the new Herts & Essex League campaign with a resounding 137-run victory over their own second XI.

The firsts batted first, with Steve Ward and Mo Zaman accumulating 34 before Mo (13) cut to Venkat Thiagarajan.

Murali Vallet (6) and Steve Ward (35) both fell to slip and Gajen Gohel (15) followed, before Guru Shrinivasan (2) and Sudha Munusamy (2) both edged to keeper Rajiv Manchanda to make it 95-6.

Tom Brady was joined by debutant Aravinth Ponnusamy (51) and they saw off the impressive Uday Kumar (4-22) before Rahul Chowdhury (3-42) had late success as they made 199-9.

This was Brady's most notable innings for the club, scoring 54 not out in difficult conditions and the second XI could not have got off to a worse start chasing.

Aravinth started from the top end, but John Rogers struck first, with Raghu Kulkarni stumped by Ward, then Manchanda and Sujen Sube fell, leaving the hosts 5-3.

Rogers (6-7) then bowled skipper Bala Rajagopal and trapped Ravi Ramanuja LBW and Sudha removed Vinoth Kumar (12), while Guru bowled Chowdhury (6).

Opener Venkat (19) finally fell to Sudha, to complete the 137-run victory.

The third XI lost to Three Caps second XI by 41 runs in their opening match of the new campaign.

Opening bowlers Louis Morgan (0-36) and Naveed Akhtar (2-50) started well, aided by Deepak Singh (1-31) and Martin Riches (3-29) and things were looking good until ex-Catholic Karamat Ali arrived, scoring 65 not out to give Three Caps 203-7.

Deepak (39) and skipper Andy Hudson (35) added 72 for the sixth wicket but this was too little, too late and Three Caps defended their total.

Ilford Catholic fourths lost by six wickers to Harlow Town after Annanth Kumar (75) and Stefan Minkey (15) opened and had supported from Adrian Swain (23), Vipul Patel (16*) and Aravindan Chockalingam (14) in a score of 177.

Sunny Kuruvilla (1-18) bowled an excellent opening spell, supported by Vipul Patel (0-29), but Harlow opener Lee Richardson (54) punished anything short.

Nishanth Parupalli (1-28), Mohan Dhandapani (1-28) followed, before skipper Marko Jergic (30*) brought the game to a finish.