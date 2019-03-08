Ilford Catholics secure double over Three Caps

Vince Mulholland of Ilford Catholic hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford Catholics completed the double over-Three Caps in the Herts & Essex League with a spirited all-round performance to win by 33 runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catholics batted first with opener Mo Zaman (2) falling early, followed by Murali Vallat (13), to get them off to a slow start.

Vince Mulholland (20) was next in with Steve Ward and the pair took the score to 68-2 before Ward (56) was finally caught on the mid-wicket boundary.

Sujen Sube (19) was next in the middle and he and Mulholland added a further 18.

Gajen Gohel (2) and Vinoth Kumar (5) came and went in quick succession leaving Catholic 119-6 in the 34th over.

Liam Mulholland (11*) and Sube steadied the ship before Sube (19) was removed in the 39th over, bringing Aravinden Punnasamy (21) to the crease.

Some aggressive batting took the final score to 163-7.

You may also want to watch:

Three Caps started well, but wickets fell steadily and only S Surve (47) and J Palmer (26) offered any long term resistance.

Catholic's most successful bowlers were Adam Tanveer, Vince Mulholland and Aravinden, supported by Gajen Gohel and Mohan Dhandapani as they bowled their rivals out for 130.

They will now travel away to Epping Foresters on Saturday.

The fourths sealed a comfortable six-wicket victory over Hawks in their Division Five clash.

Hawks batted first and were helped by an excellent innings by Louis Walcott (85).

But good bowling by Nishanth Parupalli (2-42), Annanth Kumar (1-40) and Sunny Kuruvilla (2-36) gave the Ilford batsmen a reasonable target to aim for as they bowled them out for 159.

Andy Hudson (60*), Adrian Swain (25), Aravinden Chockalingam (16*) and Stefan Minkey (16) all contributed useful runs in response, and the target was reached in the 29th over.

The fourths travel away to Tye Green this weekend while the seconds and thirds also both return to action at home this weekend.