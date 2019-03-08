Ilford Catholics fall to heavy defeat at South Loughton as seconds pick up first victory

Ilford Catholics suffered a six wicket defeat away to South Loughton in their Herts & Essex Cricket League Division One clash.

Hosts ICCC were asked to bat first on a decent track, but lost early wickets before Tom Brady (59) and Vince Mulholland (73*) took the score to a respectable total, with some support from Guru Shrinivasan (13) and Murali Vallat (15) and Mo Zaman (18) for a total score of 225-7.

Bowlers John Rogers (1-16) and Aravinden Punnasamy (1-14) made a good start, and took early wickets, but strong batting from South Loughton saw them reach the target in the 42nd over with 227-4.

They will look to bounce back to winning ways when they host 3 Caps on the weekend.

The second team picked up a three wicket victory over Stansted Hall and Elsenham on the weekend.

Bowlers Arul Gopalasamy (4-53), Raghunandan Kulkarni (2-52) took the Stansted wickets, but the flow of runs was steady and a good total was set.

Mohsin Zamir (97) and Jacob Talbot (60) top scoring for Stansted in the match as they managed 235-6.

In reply, batsmen Ruhul Chowdhury(39), Sujen Sube (48), Ganesh Sai (36), Rajiv Manchanda (37) and Mayuran Thiru (13) kept up a steady run rate, and Arul (40*) hit the winning runs with two boundaries in the final over to give the seconds their first win of the season and reach 236-6.

The fourths loss out by 90 runs to Bishops Stortford in their match on the weekend.

Depite the attempts of bowlers Sunny Kuruvilla (0-35), Kandee Balasubramaniam (0-48), Khalid Rashid (1-35), Mohan Dhandapani (0-35), Jeevakan Kumar (0-32) and Shiva Venkatesan (0-39) good running and occasional boundaries took Stortford to a good total of 238-8.

Jay Ward (100) leading the way with good support from Grahame Smith (53) as well as both Clint Williams (24) and Mark Smith (22).

In reply, wickets fell regularly, and openers Dave Hobbs (26) and Stefan Minkey (18), followed later by Bill Maddison (31) and Kandee (19), were the only significant scorers as ICCC fell to defeat after being bowled out for 148.

The fourths will host Hawks thirds this weekend as they look to respond from their defeat.