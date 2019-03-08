Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants catching and batting improvement if they are to stay up

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 August 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa admits the odds are against his side staying in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division but believes they can still pull off an escape.

They take on title-chasing Brentwood this Saturday and currently sit bottom of the division on 91 points, 35 behind Chingford who are outside of the relegation places.

Tavarasa was disappointed with his side's loss to Hornchurch last weekend and knows they must start picking up wins now if they are to survive.

"It will be a massive game for both of the teams," he said.

"We are a lot of points from being safe. We need to start winning now or going into the last games we will be pushing it.

"They are a very good side, it won't be a walk in the park.

"We have been in this position before and know what we need to do. We just need to score more runs. If we can do that and the bowling is good we will do well.

"It's a big ask, the odds are massively against us, but we believe we can do it as a team."

Nigel Jacobs hit 53 for Ilford on Saturday as they reached 91-2 early on.

But a series of quick wickets left Tavarasa's side bowled all out for 160 after 38.5 overs as they failed to post big enough scores.

Hornchurch were able to complete the chase in 42.4 overs as Jamie Sorrell opened with 22 before captain Billy Gordon hit 35 to help his side to the win as Mohammad Ahktar's (4-37) efforts were in vain.

Tavarsa believes his side must improve their batting performances and their catching if they are to stay up.

He added: "It was very disappointing to lose to Hornchurch.

"We had 91-2 and to get bowled out for 160 on a very good wicket was very disappointing.

"The way we started it was looking like we could get 230 or 240. We bowled really well but we dropped some crucial catches. When you drop catches like that you deserve to lose.

"Our batters need to score more runs. We have bowled well in the second half of the season."

Most Read

Ilford family want justice after six-year old jumped on and pinned to ground

The pupil was bullied by his classmates. Picture: Archant

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Ilford family want justice after six-year old jumped on and pinned to ground

The pupil was bullied by his classmates. Picture: Archant

Residents unveil vision to restore Embassy Cinema into ‘cultural epicentre’ of Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham

How the Embassy Cinema in Chadwell Heath could look at night. Picture: Riba Collections

Jailed for life: ‘Dishonest and manipulative’ Ilford church member convicted of murdering missing student

Shohfah-el Israel. Picture: Herts Police

Man found guilty of murdering missing Ilford student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Plans for M&S and WHSmith to move into new building in Goodmayes

Plans have been submitted for a new food offering at the hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford captain Tavarasa wants catching and batting improvement if they are to stay up

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient to do battle with Justin’s old team-mate

Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

Weat Ham midfielder is Jack the lad again after fine pre-season

Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini

West Ham boss eyes European spot with attacking intent

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during a press conference in Shanghai.

Hockey: England squads named for EuroHockey Championships

Great Britain's Harry Martin during the FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists