Ilford captain Tavarasa wants catching and batting improvement if they are to stay up

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa admits the odds are against his side staying in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division but believes they can still pull off an escape.

They take on title-chasing Brentwood this Saturday and currently sit bottom of the division on 91 points, 35 behind Chingford who are outside of the relegation places.

Tavarasa was disappointed with his side's loss to Hornchurch last weekend and knows they must start picking up wins now if they are to survive.

"It will be a massive game for both of the teams," he said.

"We are a lot of points from being safe. We need to start winning now or going into the last games we will be pushing it.

"They are a very good side, it won't be a walk in the park.

"We have been in this position before and know what we need to do. We just need to score more runs. If we can do that and the bowling is good we will do well.

"It's a big ask, the odds are massively against us, but we believe we can do it as a team."

Nigel Jacobs hit 53 for Ilford on Saturday as they reached 91-2 early on.

But a series of quick wickets left Tavarasa's side bowled all out for 160 after 38.5 overs as they failed to post big enough scores.

Hornchurch were able to complete the chase in 42.4 overs as Jamie Sorrell opened with 22 before captain Billy Gordon hit 35 to help his side to the win as Mohammad Ahktar's (4-37) efforts were in vain.

Tavarsa believes his side must improve their batting performances and their catching if they are to stay up.

He added: "It was very disappointing to lose to Hornchurch.

"We had 91-2 and to get bowled out for 160 on a very good wicket was very disappointing.

"The way we started it was looking like we could get 230 or 240. We bowled really well but we dropped some crucial catches. When you drop catches like that you deserve to lose.

"Our batters need to score more runs. We have bowled well in the second half of the season."