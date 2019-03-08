Captain Tavarasa steps down after Ilford get relegated

Theeban Tavarasa has stepped down as captain of Ilford after the club was relegated from the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Valentines Park outfit saw a 12-year stint in the top flight come to an end after an eight-wicket defeat to Chingford last weekend.

And they head into a clash with local rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on Saturday with a new skipper in Nigel Jacobs.

"I'm stepping down as the skipper and Nigel Jacobs is going to take over," Tavarasa revealed.

"The club is in very good hands.Nigel has been playing for Ilford since he was eight and I think the club needs a new face with some fresh ideas.

"It's an end of an era, but we're now looking forward to a new era with a lot of fearless cricketers and youngsters coming through the ranks."

The experienced bowler is excited to see batsman Jacobs take the reins for the final two matches to prepare him for next season.

"It will be good to see one of our youngsters who we have looked after since a young age take the captaincy," he added.

"I'm looking forward to playing under Nigel and I'm sure the boys will be backing him up as well. We're going to play youngsters, we've only got two games in the Premier League left, so we'll give them a chance.

"We're going to Wanstead for a derby match, they need 25 points against us, so they'll have their strongest team out and it will be a good learning curve for the youngsters."

Ilford head into the derby with the Herons on the back of defeat to Chingford in which Tavarasa was quick to praise Usman Ul Haq for his debut.

"We had a very uphill task before the game as we were 50 points away and when you're in this sort of situation the best thing to do is win all your games," he added.

"I decided to give a lot of the youngsters a go, even 14-year-old Usman Ul Haq and he played pretty well so he could feature for us lots.

"I looked at the wicket and thought 220 to 230 would be decent, but obviously we got bowled out for 102 and that has been the story of the last 10 weeks. We're not scoring enough runs to give the bowlers a chance."