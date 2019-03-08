Search

Ilford captain Tavarasa says failing to kill off games is proving costly

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa insists his side's inability to kill games off is what could prove costly as they edge closer to being relegated.

They suffered a two-wicket defeat to Belhus and are now 51 points adrift of safety in the Shepherd Neame Essex Premier Division.

"We're not killing games off, we were 163-7 and they were 114-7, and they end up winning the game.

"I can look back at about five or six games this year and say the same about the performances.

"Fourth game of the season against Hornchurch they needed 70 to win, three wickets in hand, but we didn't win then against Buckhurst Hill and Chelmsford to name a few.

"We let them off the hook and it comes back to bite us."

Tavarasa chose to bat at Belhus and saw his side slip to 50-3 after Akash Raji departed for 23.

Harsh Kumar (28) put on 88 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Ahktar, who hit a six and nine fours in his 44-ball 57.

But Hamza Muhammad was the only other Ilford batsman to reach double figures after that as they subsided to 181 all out.

Tavarasa made inroads into the Belhus top order to reduce the hosts to 18-3, with Ahktar having success at the other end with the total on 46.

Former Essex staffer Max Osborne also fell to Tavarasa, who finished with a 5-42 haul after dismissing Michael Fogg to leave Belhus 105-6.

And Ahktar (2-84) struck again soon after, with the hosts still 68 runs short of their target and seven wickets down.

But Billy Winter (54) and Daniel Dreher put on 64 to take their side to the brink, before Kalpesh Chandracant struck a late blow with the ball, which proved academic as Belhus sealed a two-wicket win.

"It's a young team that are good enough but probably not experienced enough for this level."

