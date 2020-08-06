Search

Ilford captain Jacob returns after missing first few weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 August 2020

lford hit the winning runs during Frenford CC vs Ilford CC (batting), Essex Cricket League Cricket at the Jack Carter Centre on 1st August 2020

Ilford captain Nigel Jacobs has returned to the line-up after missing the first few weeks of the season in order to remain ‘safe’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The batsman opted to return for the weekend’s nine-wicket victory over Frenford which was their first win of the 2020 season.

And the former Ilford colts player admitted a statistic changed his mind about playing as he didn’t realise the slim chances of young people being affected by the virus.

“I think the thing that changed it for me was that I saw this statistic, which said that in the middle of May there were 40,000 deaths in the UK but the number of people under the age of 45 that died was 550,” said Jacobs.

“It’s 1.4 per cent of people have died under the age of 45, so I just thought the chances are very low. My parents are at home so I have been trying to be careful because of that, but the boys have said things have been done very safely so I thought it would be good to get back out there.”

Frenford won the toss but were bowled out for 97 with Mohammad Ahktar (4-36) and Prahathen Jayarooban (2-28) the stand-out bowlers.

Ilford then scored 101-1 thanks to Akhil Anil (34), skipper Jacobs (44 not out) and Akash Raji (19 not out).

“It was a very professional performance, we lost the toss, and it was a tough wicket with a lot of spin so we would have batted first then tried to defend,” he added.

“I’m seeing all these games as a positive for next season and we’ve struggled in the past to chase scores on those kind of wickets, so we were trying to keep them to 150, and did very well.

“We’re trying to make people take more responsibility. Pommy, Mo Akhtar did a brilliant job. Theeban played second fiddle on Saturday, which is very different to his usual role, but it was very good from him.

“We went out to bat and like with Tee, I played second fiddle Akhil, who I have mentioned a lot already this year and he played brilliantly well.”

Ilford travel to Loughton on Saturday as they look to build on their derby victory and Jacobs added: “They are Division One as well, so we’re expecting slightly stiffer opposition, but we’ve got a few more players coming back so we should be close to full strength.

“We know if we play to our best that we can beat Loughton, so we’re trying to prepare as well as we can.”

