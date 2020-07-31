Raji seeks first Ilford win at Frenford

Recreational cricket restarts under new ECB guidelines in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stand-in Ilford captain Akash Raji insists it could be a good thing for his side coming up against an unknown opposition in Frenford.

Raji and his side will make the short trip to the Jack Carter Centre on Saturday to face Frenford in their third Shepherd Neame Essex League match of the season after having last weekend’s clash with Fives & Heronians abandoned due to heavy rain.

The Valentines Park outfit are still searching for their first win of the 2020 campaign and they will be hoping they can pick it up this weekend.

“We’re just looking for our first win of the season hopefully and I think it will be a pretty good game as well,” Raji said.

“I don’t think we’ve played at their new ground so it will be good to see how that goes and it’s another chance for everyone to be back out playing.

“That could be a good thing for us, we just go in with a fresh mindset, and just play what we get on the day.

“Hopefully it will be [a good game]. We played them a couple of seasons ago in a friendly match, but it will be interesting to see how things go.”

Ilford lost the toss at the weekend and were put in to bat by their opponents where they reached 165-9 before a downpour brought the match to a halt much to the disappointment of both sides.

“I think everyone was a bit disappointed to be honest, we’ve been waiting for so long,” said Raji.

“The weather was pretty good leading up to it so it was disappointing especially in a shortened season where you’re only getting nine games. To have one rained off is not ideal.”

He added: “We were going to bowl first if we won the toss as we knew there was rain around, but it was kind of good that we lost the toss and got to bat as we still had a few guys coming in for their first game, so it was good everyone got another chance to play an innings.

“We’ve now had two games and a lot of people have had two chances to bat to get a bit of confidence going forward.”

Skipper Raji was pleased to score 63 runs himself to blow off the cobwebs, adding: “It was good to get some time in the middle, I couldn’t do that in the past week, and it was good to bat around people and get some decent partnerships going as we haven’t played in a long time.

“It was good to be back, communicating with everyone, and getting back into the groove of things.”