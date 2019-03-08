Search

Every match is a World Cup final says Ilford skipper Tavarasa

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2019

Ilford captain Theeban Tavarasa says all their remaining fixtures are World Cup finals as they look to avoid being relegated from the Shepherd Neame Essex League Premier Division.

The Valentines Park outfit travel to Belhus on Saturday for a bottom-of-the-table clash as they desperately look to get some points on the board with just four matches left this season.

Tavarasa's side currently sit 35 points adrift of safety, with just 95 points on the board.

"We've got a big four games, every game is like a World Cup final for us now," Tavarasa said.

"We're a good 30-odd points away eighth, so I think we need to win all our games and hope the other teams lose.

"It's not in our hands but we have to try do the best we can.

"This game against Belhus is very crucial, as they're struggling and in a similar situation to us, and if we can get a good win over them, you never know.

"That could be the start of the season for us."

However, the experienced bowler did insist a defeat this weekend could almost end their chances of pulling off a great escape.

"If we lose then they will be a good 40 points ahead of us and if one of the other struggling teams wins then I would say that's the nails in the coffin," he added.

"Belhus is a very good wicket to bat on so that is good for our batsmen and it should be a good match."

Ilford head into the clash on the back of a five-wicket defeat to title challengers Brentwood last weekend, after they managed a score of 195-9.

"To get 195 against Brentwood was a very good effort," added Tavarasa.

"It was a half-decent start and we always thought anywhere from 195 to 220 would be a good score to defend.

"Even then I felt we could have bowled a little bit better, the bowling was a bit toothless at times.

"When we bat well we don't bowl well and vice versa, that's very frustrating as teams have defended 165 against us twice this year.

"We're not able to defend 195 when we should be able to."

