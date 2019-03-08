Cricket: Heavy rain holds up Essex reply at Kent

The covers are on the pitch as rain delays play

Three violent downpours led to a second weather-interrupted day to Kent's 168th Canterbury Week County Championship clash with Essex.

Alastair Cook of Essex

Only 41 overs were sent down between the showers as Essex reached 32-1 after 14.4 overs in response to Kent's first innings total of 226 all out.

A tenacious ninth-wicket stand worth 65 helped Kent pass 200 for a precious batting bonus point on the second morning after they had resumed on their first day score of 125-6.

The hosts lost Ollie Rayner in the third over of the day when Mohammad Amir plucked out his off stump with an in-swinging yorker that thudded off the right-hander's pads and onto the timbers.

Darren Stevens added only six to the tally before he walked across one from Sam Cook to go leg before, bringing Podmore and Matt Milnes together for their useful 62-minute stand.

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Darren Stevens

With the batting point banked, Milnes prodded outside off stump to one from Ravi Bopara and edged to Alistair Cook at first slip and the first rain shower arrived soon after to take the players in for an early lunch.

After the resumption, Podmore went on to his second championship half-century for Kent from 65 balls and with eight fours and a six.

He lost his 10th-wicket partner Mitch Claydon to an uppish drive caught at extra cover, leaving Podmore unbeaten on 54 - his highest first-class score for the county.

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Rayner

Cook finished with excellent figures of 5-42, while Amir posted 4-48 in his sole four-day game for Essex this season and the last first-class appearance of his career.

After a huge mopping up exercise, Essex started their reply at 4pm but it would last less than an hour.

In the 14.4 overs play before the rain returned, the visitors lost Nick Browne for six to a sharp catch at second slip by Rayner off Podmore.

At the other end, Cook survived two lbw shouts against Stevens, who also beat the left-hander's outside edge on a couple of occasions without feathering the willow.