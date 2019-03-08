Cricket: Harmer's gr-eight haul helps Essex beat Kent

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Simon Harmer became the highest wicket taker in the Specsavers County Championship to help Essex secure their second victory of the season with a 113-run win over Kent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Harmer of Essex is struck by a Matt Milnes delivery during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 Simon Harmer of Essex is struck by a Matt Milnes delivery during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

South African Harmer ripped through the Kent batting line-up to celebrate figures of 8-98, his 10th five-wicket for Essex, to pouch his 29th wicket of the campaign - to overtake Fidel Edwards and Matt Milnes.

Harmer, who bowled 33 overs unchanged, and Essex had been frustrated by a stoic 81 by Daniel Bell-Drummond but strode to victory by taking wickets around the number four.

In the match, Harmer returned analysis of 11-170 and the victory saw Essex take 22 points and move above Kent in the table - with the visitors returning home with three points.

Essex began the day on 181-6 and moved that to 206-7 in four overs before declaring - Michael Pepper the man to depart when he was lbw attempting to slog sweep Matt Milnes.

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

That gave Kent a total of 338 runs to score, or survive a minimum of 90 overs - with the hope of replicating their incredible last day draw against Surrey at Beckenham last week high on their minds.

Harmer was always likely to be Essex's biggest hope of taking all 10 wickets on a fourth day pitch which threatened to turn sharply.

It took nine overs of Jamie Porter and Sam Cook before Ryan ten Doeschate threw the ball to the off-spinner and a further 2.5 overs before Harmer made the breakthrough.

After a 34-run stand for the first wicket, Harmer slid a delivery under a sweep from Zak Crawley to strike him on the pads plumb in front.

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Heino Kuhn during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Heino Kuhn during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

You may also want to watch:

Six overs later, Harmer grabbed his second scalp as Joe Denly skipped down the track and skewed a slog to Nick Browne at deep square-leg.

In the next over Peter Siddle broke the Harmer monopoly on wickets when Sean Dickson edged to second slip, where Harmer was waiting to pouch.

Bell-Drummond and Heino Kuhn then held up Essex's hopes, and gave Kent a glimmer of replicating their Beckenham heroics.

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

The pair batted out 23 overs, for 75 runs, although received a fair helping of assistance from the Essex fielders.

Kuhn was dropped twice, on 0 by Tom Westley at third slip and on 36 at mid-off by Sam Cook before he was three times unlucky when Harmer had him lbw without playing a shot.

Kent then lost two wickets in five balls to further dampen their hopes.

Ollie Robinson offered a catch to Ravi Bopara at leg slip to hand Harmer his fourth, with the umpire adjudging the ball to have flicked the bat before ballooning up, and then Wiaan Mulder edged behind third ball.

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019 Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

Darren Stevens provided some entertainment as he smashed two sixes in a 47-run stand with Bell-Drummond, but fell tamely when he prodded Harmer to Dan Lawrence at short midwicket.

Harry Podmore struck a six off Harmer but the wily twirler had the last laugh two balls later as the tailender thrashed to Sam Cook at cover.

Harmer had Milnes caught by Bopara at leg slip for his 10th of the match before rounding off the innings by bowling Bell-Drummond.