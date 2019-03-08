Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

South African spinner Simon Harmer was only to help Essex's cause on day two of their County Championship match with Nottinghamshire.

The 2017 champions, in reply to the visitors' first innings 187, slipped from 124-2 to 158-8, before Harmer and Australian Peter Siddle shared valuable 81 runs for the ninth wicket.

Harmer hit 43 and Siddle was unbeaten on 40 as Essex eventually reached 241 and he said: "We were haemorrhaging wickets when me and Siddle came together and we needed to stop the bleeding.

"We played and missed a hundred times but didn't nick them and managed to string some runs together and chip away at the deficit and got a lead.

"Alaistair Cook said in the dressing room this morning how important every run would be so we needed to grind out as many as we possibly could."

Nottinghamshire's openers then put on 70 to wipe out the deficit, before losing six wickets for 16 runs in the space of 11 overs to close on 90-6.

And Harmer felt it was a vital passage of play, adding: "We didn't start the evening session very well, sometimes you want it too much and we knew it was a massive session in the context of the game.

"But we showed a lot of fight and determination to comeback and finish the way we did.

"I think the seamers should have hit their straps but I was luck the ball started turning and the skipper managed to hold onto some catches.

"There is still four wickets to get and Nash and Moores can really bat so we will need to have our heads screwed on."

Off-spinner Harmer finished with 4-32 from 12 overs, to go with his 2-20 from 17 in the first innings.

And he admitted he enjoyed the conditions, saying: "The wicket was turning so it was nice to be able to throw the ball out wide and know that I was always in the game.

"It has been a while since I have played on a Chelmsford wicket like that. It is good to have those feelings and memories.

"I think we always knew it would turn but we didn't think it would turn that much. The turn is quite quick still which is good for me."