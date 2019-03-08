Search

T20: Harmer hails Essex ahead of Hampshire trip

PUBLISHED: 15:08 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 24 August 2019

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Finch during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Harry Finch during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Essex Eagles face Hampshire at The Ageas Bowl in the Vitality Blast on Sunday buoyed by the nine-run victory against Sussex Sharks that keeps the club's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the competition alive.

With three matches remaining in the qualifying stage, the Eagles will probably need to win all three games to secure a place in the last eight, and captain Simon Harmer was glowing in his praise for his side after the win at Hove.

Harmer said: "I thought we batted extremely well, the batters did a great job and the bowlers were exceptional.

"It was a must-win game and you could see the boys put their hearts and souls into that performance. As a captain and a spectator at times, it was really, really motivating to watch.

"I think that we've lacked a little bit of that competitive edge in the tournament so overall, it was a good evening for the Eagles."

The South African spin ace acknowledged that having four matches ruined by the weather, including the three recent matches in succession, had not helped the Eagles cause to reach the latter stages of the competition.

Harmer added: "It has been difficult, the weather killed any momentum and it has been tough but, no excuses, we have let ourselves down.

But hopefully, if we can put in another performance on Sunday similar to the Sussex one, then that can really boost us as we attempt to win three out of the last three."

Essex Eagles: Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Ravi Bopara, Sam Cook, Cameron Delport, Ryan ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater, Adam Zampa.

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Meet Ilford's Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP 'very concerned' by reports of parking wardens 'preying on pensioners' at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

