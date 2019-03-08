Cricket: Hard start at Hampshire for Essex

Essex's bowler Samuel Cook (right) shows his frustration during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. PA Wire/PA Images

Essex endured a frustrating day in the field as Hampshire made 303-4 on the first day of the new Specsavers Couty Championship Division One season.

James Vince gave onlooking England national selector Ed Smith a nudge with a classy 40 but was overshadowed by team-mate Sam Northeast.

Captain Vince had promoted himself to the top of the batting order with the hope of pushing for an Ashes spot as an opener.

And Vince put in a typically elegant display – with the first ball he faced driven charmingly through the covers, after Essex had elected to bowl without a toss.

But while Vince failed to reach a half-century, fellow batsmen Rilee Rossouw and debutant Aiden Markham both reached the milestone, while Northeast, who endured a mixed 2018 after moving from Kent, scored a confident 94 not out to take Hampshire to the close.

After a 20-minute delay to the curtain raiser due to bad light, with grey clouds sitting above the south coast throughout the day, Hampshire found batting simple from the outset.

Vince, having stroked his first delivery beautifully, replicated his trademark cover drive two balls later before firmly cutting Jamie Porter for a third boundary of the over after a further two deliveries.

He has previously played 13 Tests but has found an unwanted infamy for his attractive shot-making but frustrating wickets.

Vince attempted to disprove the reputation and looked at his very best on a slow, un-April-like, pitch.

Opening partner Joe Weatherley swallowed up 40 balls with a textbook defensive performance, but got over confident on 13 when he drove Matt Quinn to Tom Westley at third slip.

Vince continued along with overseas Markram and appeared to be on course to reach lunch unbeaten – but ended the session being struck on the pads by Ravi Bopara as he fell across his stumps.

Where Vince fell, Markram excelled – with the South Africa Test player driving equally well.

The Test batsman, who played in three Specsavers County Championship matches for Durham last season, looked at ease from the off on a slow Ageas Bowl wicket.

Markram only arrived in the UK earlier this week as he was brought in as a late replacement for Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne.

He made hay during a 75-run stand with Northeast, as the 24-year-old reached his bow with fifty from 77 balls.

Markram departed when he edged behind to Dan Lawrence – who stood in as Essex’s wicket-keeper after Adam Wheater damaged a finger during the afternoon session.

But the fun really started when Rossouw arrived at the crease as the Kolpak signing smashed a quartet of huge sixes and crashed 10 fours in a bludgeoning and eye-catching innings.

Rossouw juxtaposed Northeast who was carefully going about his own game – taking on the bad balls but watchfully blocking out anything that could cause any danger.

While Rossouw scored his half century in white-ball style 47 balls, Northeast managed his in 95 balls.

Rossouw departed with an out-of-control pull shot, caught at deep square leg by Simon Harmer.

But Northeast continued his vigil to the end of the day and was six runs short of a century when bad light ended proceedings at 5.30pm.