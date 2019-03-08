Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Frenford win opener with Wickford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 May 2019

Sagar Joshi in batting action (pic Mick Kearns/TGS Photo)

Sagar Joshi in batting action (pic Mick Kearns/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Oakfield Parkonians and Old Brentwoods suffer defeats on opening day

Frenford began the new Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two season with a rain-affected win over Wickford.

But Oakfield Parkonians and Old Brentwoods both tasted defeat, while South Woodford saw their match at Harlow Town abandoned.

After an hour delay to the start of play, Frenford put Wickford into bat and saw Sagar Joshi (2-23) and Hamza Omar strike with the new ball.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with a 36-run stand in the middle order being the best the visitors could manage as Ryan Hurst (3-47) and Zakariya Paruk (3-30) had success for the hosts.

Omar Akram (21) and Joshi (25) got Frenford's reply off to a steady start, but Paruk fell without scoring to leave them 61-3.

You may also want to watch:

Mousshin Ismail put on 69 for the fourth wicket with Naail Dar, though, and hit two sixes and four fours in his 60-ball 49 to set up victory.

And Dar was unbeaten on 38, having hit a six and three fours, as Frenford sealed a six-wicket win in the 36th over.

Oakfield Parkonians were skittled for 79 in 23 overs by Old Southendian at Southchurch Park, with Dhruv Patel (23) their top scorer.

Eshun and Parsh Kalley also reached double figures, but the home side reached their target in the 17th over in reply, with six wickets in hand.

Eshun Kalley (2-38) nabbed a brace, with Selvam Ramasamy and Abdul Rezzaq taking the other wickets to fall.

It was a similar story for Old Brentwoods, who were dismissed for just 61 in 24 overs by Benfleet, with Nahed Patel (17) top scoring.

Paul Frensham (6-19) and Ben Munday (4-41) were the only Benfleet bowlers used and they raced to an eight-wicket win.

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘We shouldn’t have to be here’: police and councils pledge to combat Ilford Lane sex trade

MP's Mike Gapes and Margaret Hodge join senior police and council officials to discuss the problems of prostitution along Ilford Lane.

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘We shouldn’t have to be here’: police and councils pledge to combat Ilford Lane sex trade

MP's Mike Gapes and Margaret Hodge join senior police and council officials to discuss the problems of prostitution along Ilford Lane.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Frenford win opener with Wickford

Sagar Joshi in batting action (pic Mick Kearns/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Brentwood get better of Wanstead

N Winter of Brentwood celebrates taking the wicket of Z Shahzad during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Cricket: Hutton ease past Gidea Park & Romford

Hutton players celebrate a wicket during Hutton CC vs Gidea Park and Romford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at the Polo Field on 11th May 2019

Recorder letters: Gants Hill library, green belt, Swarn Singh Kandola,Yeman and support charities

Redbridge Council's plans for Gants Hill Library are proving controversial. Picture: KEN MEARS

Bogus builder who fooled elderly residents into paying more than £380,000 for unnecessary work is jailed

Patrick Cleere, 65, was convicted by a jury in April. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists