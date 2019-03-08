Cricket: Frenford win opener with Wickford

Oakfield Parkonians and Old Brentwoods suffer defeats on opening day

Frenford began the new Shepherd Neame Essex League Division Two season with a rain-affected win over Wickford.

But Oakfield Parkonians and Old Brentwoods both tasted defeat, while South Woodford saw their match at Harlow Town abandoned.

After an hour delay to the start of play, Frenford put Wickford into bat and saw Sagar Joshi (2-23) and Hamza Omar strike with the new ball.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with a 36-run stand in the middle order being the best the visitors could manage as Ryan Hurst (3-47) and Zakariya Paruk (3-30) had success for the hosts.

Omar Akram (21) and Joshi (25) got Frenford's reply off to a steady start, but Paruk fell without scoring to leave them 61-3.

Mousshin Ismail put on 69 for the fourth wicket with Naail Dar, though, and hit two sixes and four fours in his 60-ball 49 to set up victory.

And Dar was unbeaten on 38, having hit a six and three fours, as Frenford sealed a six-wicket win in the 36th over.

Oakfield Parkonians were skittled for 79 in 23 overs by Old Southendian at Southchurch Park, with Dhruv Patel (23) their top scorer.

Eshun and Parsh Kalley also reached double figures, but the home side reached their target in the 17th over in reply, with six wickets in hand.

Eshun Kalley (2-38) nabbed a brace, with Selvam Ramasamy and Abdul Rezzaq taking the other wickets to fall.

It was a similar story for Old Brentwoods, who were dismissed for just 61 in 24 overs by Benfleet, with Nahed Patel (17) top scoring.

Paul Frensham (6-19) and Ben Munday (4-41) were the only Benfleet bowlers used and they raced to an eight-wicket win.