Five-star Porter shines for England Lions

PUBLISHED: 14:08 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 20 January 2019

Jamie Porter celebrates taking a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex bowler Jamie Porter took five wickets in England Lions’ second one-day warm-up match against the Board President XI in Trivandrum.

Porter took advantage of the seamer-friendly surface at St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, picking up 5-36 from nine overs as the Lions fell to a five-wicket defeat.

And he was helped by two stunning catches – one from Lewis Gregory, diving one handed at second slip, and another from Danny Briggs, who took a leaping grab on the run at deep mid-wicket.

England’s bowlers were defending 104, with captain Sam Billings top-scoring for the Lions with 52 from 56 balls.

“It’s nice to get a few wickets to take a bit of confidence going into the [ODI] series,” Porter said.

“[The low target] made me hang in there a bit longer with my length and trying to find a bit of movement out of the pitch. In other situations I may have got to change-ups or used more bouncers, but I tried to be as aggressive as I could.

“It shows that not all the wickets are going to be dustbowls; they are capable of leaving a bit of grass on it for the seamers, so it’s not all bad for us out here!”

The Lions face India A in five limited-overs games at the Trivandrum SportsHub, starting Wednesday.

