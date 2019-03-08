Essex youngster Allison joins Gloucestershire on loan

Essex have announced that youngster Ben Allison is set to join Gloucestershire on a one-month loan starting on Sunday August 18.

Allison signed his first professional contract with the club last week and was named in the squad for the Specsavers County Championship fixture against Warwickshire in July.

The 19-year-old will be available for Gloucestershire's upcoming County Championship Division Two clash with Derbyshire at The Pattonair County Ground, starting on Sunday, as well as the fixture with Sussex at The Brightside Ground next month.

Ahead of his loan move, Allison said: "I'm really looking forward to heading over to Gloucestershire and I want to take full advantage of the great opportunity that has been presented to me.

"It's been a good season so far with the Essex Second XI and hopefully I'll be able to make my first-class debut during this loan spell and get some valuable experience."