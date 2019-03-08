Search

T20: Essex v Glamorgan washout inevitable

PUBLISHED: 08:57 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 17 August 2019

Blotter sat on the covers at Chelmsford (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening made it a formality that Essex's Vitality Blast T20 game with Glamorgan would be abandoned without a ball bowled on Friday night.

Both teams take one point after proceedings were called off by umpires Rob Bailey and Ian Blackwell five minutes after the scheduled start, with the outfield sodden and no prospects of an improvement in the weather.

It was the third time that Essex had suffered a complete rain-off at Chelmsford this season and the second home match in succession that the only winner was the weather.

They were also involved in a no-result with Glamorgan at Cardiff last Friday when that game lasted just four overs.

South Group basement boys Glamorgan have also suffered at the hands of the elements, with two abandoned games and two no-result matches.

Essex chairman John Faragher outlined his frustration with the weather, saying: "This is our third rain-off at Chelmsford this season and we also had a game abandoned down at Cardiff and so all that obviously impacts on our chances of making through to the next stage.

"Also, it has a big impact on us financially, but you also have to look at the damaging side, you have all the outside caterers for example who suffer big time and that's a worry to us because they rely on us for a good evening.

"It's also the impact around everybody, the members and supporters who have come along wanting to see some cricket, so they are fed up. It does have a knock-on effect.

"Yes, it does have a hit on us financially and it is difficult. To have what should be a big night of cricket in Chelmsford just fizzling out like a damp firework is so frustrating.

"Also, our audience for T20 cricket is different to that of red-ball cricket and T20 gives us an opportunity to embrace that different fan base.

"We have shown over the last three years that our membership has grown and some of that is down to T20 cricket where people have come along - they do like coming to Chelmsford - they have a good night nd so they decide to experience the other forms of the game.

"So that has helped our membership grown, yes I know that we have been successful in the Championship but Chelmsford is a good place to watch county cricket and we do believe that T20 has helped grow our membership.

"So, any rain-off is a setback and to have three this season is very disappointing to say the least."

Up next: Essex now turn their attentions to the red-ball game when they travel to Canterbury to face Kent on Sunday. With a four-point lead at the top of Division One, they will be anxious to maintain a successful run in the competition that has seen the unbeaten in their last eight matches which includes seven victories.

