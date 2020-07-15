Search

Essex to play Kent in two-day warm-up

PUBLISHED: 18:22 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 15 July 2020

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Anthony McGrath/TGS Photo)

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Anthony McGrath/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex will play Kent in a two-day behind-closed-doors warm-up match ahead of the 2020 domestic season.

The defending county champions will travel to Canterbury for the July 27-28 fixture, expected to consist of a bowling day and batting day per team as both look for match practice ahead of the new Bob Willis Trophy.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: All the lads are looking forward the season starting and getting back out on the field again.

“We’ve been training for a few weeks now and the players are looking good, and this friendly against Kent will give the guys a chance to play in matchday scenarios against a tough opposition.

“It will be strange playing with no fans, especially as we’re lucky at Essex to have some of the best and most dedicated supporters in the country.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing at Chelmsford, up at Headingley or down at Taunton, you know the Essex fans will travel in big numbers to back the team. That support helped us get over the line on plenty of occasions last season, so we’re certainly going to miss them.”

