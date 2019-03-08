Search

T20: Essex to host Somerset at sold-out Chelmsford

PUBLISHED: 17:52 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 06 August 2019

Mohammad Amir of Essex prepares to bowl during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Mohammad Amir of Essex prepares to bowl during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles are set to entertain Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 on Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at The Cloudfm County Ground.

Ravi Bopara and Jamie Porter return to the squad, but Matt Quinn drops out after picking up a shoulder injury which forced him out of the clash against Gloucestershire at The Bristol County Ground.

The 26-year-old is the leading wicket taker for the Eagles in the Vitality Blast, and he's due to have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury.

Simon Harmer's side are looking to build on last week's win where they beat Gloucestershire by 25 runs, and the skipper is hoping that his side can build momentum from the victory.

Harmer said: "The win showed the character we have in the group together with the talent and potential.

"To go to a strong Gloucestershire side and turn them over was excellent, particularly after the disappointing defeat to Hampshire the previous evening.

"I'm trying my best to make things happen as they should, but I also have in mind that there are certain things here and there that we can work on and be better at going deeper into the competition.

"But as a captain watching that performance on Friday was very enjoyable. We needed our batters to take responsibility because our top-six needs to be scoring the bulk of our runs.

"They put their hands up and showed what they could do and that set us up. It was a real positive performance from them and a good blueprint of how we want to play our T20 cricket.

"It showed what we're capable of and I think it also demonstrates that we have a lot of talent, youth and depth in our squad."

Essex Eagles squad: Simon Harmer (11); Mohammad Amir (5); Aaron Beard (14); Ravi Bopara (25); Sam Cook (16); Cameron Delport (89); Ryan ten Doeschate (27); Dan Lawrence (28); Jamie Porter (44); Shane Snater (29); Paul Walter (22); Tom Westley (21); Adam Wheater (31); Adam Zampa (88).

