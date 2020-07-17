Search

Essex confirm termination of Zampa, Henriques contracts

PUBLISHED: 18:14 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 17 July 2020

Adam Zampa of Essex appeals for a wicket against Sussex Sharks (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Adam Zampa of Essex appeals for a wicket against Sussex Sharks (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex County Cricket Club have terminated the contracts of Adam Zampa and Moises Henriques for the Vitality Blast by mutual consent.

Australian leg-spinner Zampa was due for a third spell with the Eagles, having played an important role in the side’s success last year, while batsman Henriques had signed up for his first campaign with Simon Harmer’s side.

Chief executive Derek Bowden said: “The last few months have been extremely difficult and whilst we prepare for a shortended domestic season, there are still uncertainties and restrictions which means this is the most sensible decision going forward.

“It’s a shame as Adam is a fan favourite at Chelmsford and a popular member of the dressing room, whilst we also feel that we had recruited well by bringing in Moises. However, we still believe we have a squad that is more than capable of defending the title.

“I would like to thank Adam, Moises and their representative teams for their understanding of the current situation and the impact it’s having on the game.”

Essex’s overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the Eagles’ Vitality Blast shirt sponsor.

