Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

PUBLISHED: 16:15 21 February 2020

Australia's Moises Henriques

Australia's Moises Henriques

PA Archive/PA Images

Defending Vitality Blast T20 champions Essex have announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques for their summer campaign.

Henriques has played 11 ODIs and 11 T20 internationals for Australia and appeared for the Sydney Sixers in their domestic Big Bash, captaining them since 2013 and recently securing a secnod title.

He has also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Surisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and is the vice-captain of New South Wales.

The 33-year-old has had spells with Glamorgan and Surrey and will be available for the duration of the 2020 campaign, linking up with the squad towards the end of May and also being on hand for any knockout games and Finals Day should the Eagles progress that far in the competition.

You may also want to watch:

Essex won their first T20 title under captain Simon Harmer last year and completed an historic 'Double' with their second County Championship title in three years just a few days later.

Head coach Anthony McGrath told essexcricket.org: "I've been following Moises' career for a while now and he is exactly what we need going into this year's Blast campaign.

"He has been excellent in the IPL and was intrumental for Sydney Sixers in their recent Big Bash success. His runs got them over the line on plenty of occasions and it's clear he has been an excellent leader too, so I have no doubt he'll be a great fit in our dressing room."

Henriques added: "I'm delighted to be joining Essex Eagles for the Vitality Blast. The opportunity to join the reigning champions and the challenge of defending the title is something I'm really excited about."

*Essex Eagles' overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the club's official Vitality Blast sponsor.

