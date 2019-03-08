Cricket: Seamer Siddle happy to do his bit with bat for Essex

Peter Siddle in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex seamer Peter Siddle was happy to help his side avoid the follow-on against Yorkshire on day three of their County Championship match at Headingley.

Australian Siddle finished unbeaten on 39 as Essex closed on 252-9 in reply to the home side's 390, hitting Steven Patterson for four and a six late in the day to take the visitors past their target.

And he admitted it felt good to contribute with the bat after seeing the 2017 champions slip from 190-3 to 197-7 and then 223-9 before bad light stopped play as they looked to reach 241 to make Yorkshire bat again.

He said: "Coming off at tea-time, we weren't in a great position. There were still a fair few runs to get. So it was nice to firstly pass the follow-on target, then get an extra batting point and last until tomorrow.

"We'll rock up tomorrow and see how long we can last. I was half asleep on the bench watching the Indian World Cup game (when the umpires decided the light was fit to resume).

"I didn't think we'd get back on, but we did. And it was about trying to hold an end up and see where we could get with the score. It was about surviving first.

"But I was lucky enough to get a few away. As we got closer, they gave me a few opportunities to score. Thankfully it came off."

Siddle will resume at the crease alongside last man Sam Cook, after Tom Westley (77) and Ravi Bopara (44) had led the way with the bat for Essex yesterday.