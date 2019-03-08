Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Essex's Bopara pleased to do bit with bat and ball

PUBLISHED: 18:56 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 28 April 2019

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex as Tom Alsop looks on from behind the stumps during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex as Tom Alsop looks on from behind the stumps during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara was pleased to play his part with bat and ball in their 111-run win over Hampshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Sunday.

Ravi Bopara of Essex raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019Ravi Bopara of Essex raises his bat to celebrate reaching his fifty during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Having lost their last three matches in the tournament, Eagles piled up 341-6 thanks to a 150-run stand between Bopara and captain Ryan ten Doeschate.

Former England all-rounder Bopara hit a six and eight fours in his 89 off 83 balls, while ten Doeschate clubbed a six and 12 fours to also reach 89, but off only 59 balls.

And Bopara felt it was a winning total at the midway stage, saying: “When you are on a losing run you kind of get to a place where you just go 'whatever happens, happens' which can bring the best out in a team.

“We were saying 280 was a good score on there so to get up to 340 was a surprise for us. I think we batted them out the game.

Ravi Bopara in bowling action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019Ravi Bopara in bowling action for Essex during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

“I like the opportunity to bat, sometimes I think if I am coming in in the last 10 overs that I am a bit wasted but to get in early I am at my best.

You may also want to watch:

“I naturally scored quite freely, I don't worry about rotating the strike, and then if I'm there at the back end I back myself to score boundaries.

“I have been pushing to go up the order for years so I don't think it is going to happen now. I do what is best for the team and apparently No.5 is best at the moment.

“Tendo's innings was unbelievable. I think it was the innings of the day. Personally I think that has won us the game.

“The way he has come out and played aggressively and hit the gaps was a serious innings.”

Jamie Porter and Peter Siddle kept the Hampshire reply in check in reply, with Matt Coles claiming an early brace to leave them 37-3.

And although Rilee Rossouw and James Vince got the visitors on track, they were always up against it.

Bopara (3-39) dismissed Rossouw seven runs short of a century and struck twice more, before Coles (4-48) completed victory and Bopara added: “The two bowlers up front were unbelievable to get it nipping around and keep them at about three an over and taking wickets. It really set us up nicely.

“We are still confident of qualifying from the group. We have to hope the performances go our way.”

Most Read

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ilford money launderer caught with £1.5m stuffed in four suitcases ordered to cough up cash

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan. Picture: NCA

Billingsgate, Smithfield’s and New Spitalfields markets will not come to Redbridge

New Spitalfields Market will move to Dagenham. Picture: Clive Totman

Temporary housing for homeless in Hainault park approved – but campaigners vow to continue fight

Protesters gathered outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, last night in opposition to an application to house homeless families in Woodman Road park. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Most Read

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ilford money launderer caught with £1.5m stuffed in four suitcases ordered to cough up cash

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan. Picture: NCA

Billingsgate, Smithfield’s and New Spitalfields markets will not come to Redbridge

New Spitalfields Market will move to Dagenham. Picture: Clive Totman

Temporary housing for homeless in Hainault park approved – but campaigners vow to continue fight

Protesters gathered outside Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, last night in opposition to an application to house homeless families in Woodman Road park. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Essex’s Bopara pleased to do bit with bat and ball

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex as Tom Alsop looks on from behind the stumps during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Cricket: Bopara inspires Essex with all-round effort

Ravi Bopara of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Liam Dawson during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

FIH Pro League: Germany 0 GB 1

Great Britain's men celebrate in Germany (pic GB Hockey)

Essex Senior League round up

Action from Ilford's match against Hullbridge Sports at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists