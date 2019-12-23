Essex return for Zampa

Adam Zampa appeals for a wicket for Essex Eagles (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will return to the club for the 2020 Vitality Blast campaign.

The 27-year-old will be available for all of the group stage and any potential knockout games, subject to selection by Cricket Australia.

The Australian took 12 wickets for the Eagles during the 2019 Blast campaign, as Simon Harmer's side captured their first-ever T20 title as part of an historic double.

Zampa is excited about returning to The Cloudfm County Ground and said: "I'm really looking forward to getting back to Chelmsford and playing in front of that great crowd again.

"I've played there for the last two years now and Essex is a great club to play for. I get on really well with all the lads in the changing room and I feel at home there.

"Last year was amazing. We didn't start too well but once we got on a roll we were unstoppable. Not many people would have had us down to win it, but we knew what we were capable of, and hopefully we can repeat that in 2020."

Head coach Anthony McGrath is thrilled to see Zampa return, adding: "We all know just how talented Adam is as we've seen it the last two summers. He's one of the best leg-spinners around at the moment.

"He's been excellent for us the last couple of seasons and he's a great guy to have around the dressing room, so I'm delighted he's going to be back with us."

Essex's overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the Eagles' Vitality Blast shirt sponsor.