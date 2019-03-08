Cricket: Essex reply held up by rain at Yorkshire

The covers are in use as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Yorkshire's on-loan all-rounder Dom Bess was left stranded in the 90s, nine short of a second first-class hundred, during a rain shortened second day against Essex at Emerald Headingley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Tattersall (L) congratulates Yorkshire batting partner Dom Bess on reaching his 50 during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 Jonathan Tattersall (L) congratulates Yorkshire batting partner Dom Bess on reaching his 50 during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

But the White Rose county will be the happier of the two sides at the halfway mark of this Specsavers County Championship match.

After being bowled out for 390 on the stroke of lunch, Ben Coad had Sir Alastair Cook caught at first slip by Tom Kohler-Cadmore for just two, pushing forwards as Essex replied with 18-1 from 6.5 overs.

Only 36.3 overs were possible, with no action at all beyond 2.15pm as play was abandoned for the day almost two-and-a-half-hours later.

Yorkshire advanced from 289-6 overnight to an imposing first-innings total, despite losing their last four wickets for 48, including two to new ball seamer Jamie Porter.

Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 Sam Cook in bowling action for Essex during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

Bess and Jonny Tattersall (45) completed a seventh-wicket partnership of 90 during the first hour of play, helping to secure a third batting bonus point for passing 300 inside 110 overs. Essex claimed two bowling points.

Just as they did during the evening session of day one, Essex then hit back strongly and impressively as Yorkshire fell from 342-6, leaving Bess short of what would have been his second career century - and his second against them.

The 21-year-old Somerset star's first century came for the MCC against Ryan ten Doeschate's men in the 2018 champion county fixture in Barbados in March of that year.

Bess did, however, pass 1,000 first-class career runs during his 132-ball innings which included 15 fours.

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Ben Coad during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Ben Coad during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

You may also want to watch:

Tattersall was first to go when he was caught behind trying to guide Ravi Bopara in between point and gully, leaving the score at 342-7 in the 113th over.

Porter then had Steve Patterson lbw in the 121st over and Coad caught at first slip by Alastair Cook in the 125th, leaving the hosts at 387-9 and Bess with only Duanne Olivier for company.

But the South African only lasted four balls as he edged Sam Cook to Simon Harmer at second slip, signalling lunch.

The floodlights in use during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 The floodlights in use during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

New ball duo Cook and Porter both finished with three wickets apiece.

Essex's innings started under floodlights, and there was soon a setback when Sir Alastair pushed forwards and edged a catch to safe hands of Kohler-Cadmore, leaving the score at 3-1 in the third over.

Kohler-Cadmore has now taken 25 catches in all cricket for Yorkshire this season, the majority of which have come at first slip.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "I think everyone was expecting it to rain, and we did well to get one session in.

Ben Coad of Yorkshire celebrates taking the wicket of Alastair Cook during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019 Ben Coad of Yorkshire celebrates taking the wicket of Alastair Cook during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

"After the first session yesterday, we did well to fight back. Yorkshire batted well today. It looks a good wicket, and this is the fastest outfield we've played on this season.

"We've got two days, and we have to bat well in the first innings. We are pretty happy with our efforts so far. Simon Harmer showed what a good bowler he is and Will Buttleman has had a good start to his debut.

"We have to play all the top teams. Yorkshire, Hampshire and Somerset have all been in good form, so it's going to be tough for us. By the time T20 comes along, we'll know which teams will be in contention."

As for Cook's early departure, McGrath added: "That's the pitfalls of being an opening batsman against the new ball. Unfortunately for him, he only lasted six balls. But it gives others a chance tomorrow."