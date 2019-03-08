Cricket: Essex quartet sign new deals

Aron Nijjar of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Wayne Madsen during Derbyshire Falcons vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex have announced that Feroze Khushi, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater and Paul Walter have all signed contract extensions with the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Feroze Khushi of Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Feroze Khushi of Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Khushi has been heavily involved with the Second XI over the last few years and has penned a one-year extension that will see him stay with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Nijjar has captained the Second XI this year and made his first appearance of the season for the first team at the Vitality Blast T20 Finals Day.

The 25-year-old played in both the semi-final and final, taking three wickets as Simon Harmer's side secured a maiden title, and also featured a week later at Taunton as Essex went on to claim a second Specsavers County Championship title in three seasons.

The left-arm spinner has signed a one-year contract extension and will remain with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

Shane Snater of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Peter Trego (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Shane Snater of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Peter Trego (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Snater also featured for the Eagles in this year's successful Vitality Blast campaign and took four wickets in the five matches he played.

You may also want to watch:

The Dutchman has also been away on international duty in 2019 and has signed a one-year extension seeing him through until the end of the 2020 season.

Walter has been a consistent performer for the Second XI over recent years and featured 11 times in the Vitality Blast campaign, averaging 26.33 with the bat.

Paul Walter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Laurie Evans during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019 Paul Walter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Laurie Evans during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year extension and will stay with the club until the end of the 2021 campaign.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is delighted that the players have committed their futures to the club and said: "All four lads have talent and you can never have too many talented players in your side.

"Feroze has been exceptional with the bat for the Second XI this year and has scored well in every match I've seen him play. Everyone at the club is excited about his potential and we feel he'll be a big player for us for years to come.

"Aron has found game time hard to come by this year but when he's been called upon, he's been excellent. He played a huge role for us at Finals Day and was important down at Taunton a week later. Hopefully he can transfer his Second XI form into the first team in 2020.

"Shane is a skilled and trustworthy bowler and during the first half of our Vitality Blast campaign, he performed well. Hopefully he pushes on from here and can play more for us next season.

"Paul is a very gifted player and his ability with both bat and ball means he is an important member of our squad. At 25 he's still young and has so much to offer this side, so it's great news that he's committed his future to the club."