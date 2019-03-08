Cricket: Essex 'pretty happy' with first day at Kent says Cook

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Sam Billings during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019 ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Essex seamer Sam Cook said the County Championship leaders were 'pretty happy' with their first day's work against Kent at Canterbury on Sunday.

Sam Cook of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Sean Dickson during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019 Sam Cook of Essex celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Sean Dickson during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

Cook claimed three early wickets on a rain-affected day to reduce the home side to 49-4, with Mohammad Amir returning to break a 68-run stand between Daniel Bell-Drummond (55) and Ollie Robinson (35) and also finish with three wickets to his name as Kent closed on 125-6.

And Cook, who had 3-25 from 13 overs, is hoping the visitors can finish the task on Monday morning to give their batsmen plenty of time at the crease.

He said: ""We're pretty happy with the position we're in. Yes a few balls nipped around early on, but otherwise it's a good wicket.

"It's pretty slow and Bell-Drummond and Robinson batted really well in that middle period to weather the storm, but all in all, with the couple of late wicket's we're delighted with his the day panned out.

"Hopefully we can run through them in the morning and get batting."

Pakistan left-armer Amir is playing the last red-ball match of his career, having helped Essex to the title in 2017, and took 3-30 from 17 overs.

And Cook paid tribute to his fellow bowler, adding: "Mohammad Amir has been an unbelievable perfromer for us, we saw what he could do in 2017 and it's great to have him back.

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019 Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 18th August 2019

"The ball got soft after 25 overs, we know the Dukes ball has done that this season, but with Mohammad's skill and pace it doesn't seem to matter, he still gets it to swing.

"A couple of those balls were pretty special and we hope he has a few more of them left in the locker."