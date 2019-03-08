Search

Cricket: Essex 'must bowl better' says McGrath after loss

PUBLISHED: 10:30 27 April 2019

Sir Alastair Cook (C) in conversation with Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sir Alastair Cook (C) in conversation with Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath was under no illusions following his side’s latest loss in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday night.

The Eagles fell to a third successive defeat in the competition against Somerset at rain-hit Taunton, going down by 36 runs under the DLS method after the home side had piled up 353-5 from 39 overs.

Peter Trego (141) and Azhar Ali (110) shared 217 for the second wicket for the home side, while Peter Siddle (4-60) took bowling honours for the Essex attack.

But Essex were left with a virtually impossible task when their reply was held up by another rain delay, having slipped to 82-3.

Dan Lawrence hit 51 off 33 balls and captain Ryan ten Doeschate added 35 off 14 deliveries, but Essex came up short after being asked to reach a total of 190 from 17 overs.

And McGrath said: “We didn't bowl well enough. Simple as that. It has been the story for us in the competition so far.

“The batsmen were left with an impossible task. Dan Lawrence and Ryan ten Doeschate played well, but when you go out with 109 needed off five overs the game is over.

“We need to raise our game with the ball quickly. We have to come up with a line-up capable of beating Hampshire on Sunday if we are to have any hope of progressing in the competition.”

Having started the competition with a crushing win at Glamorgan, Essex will look to halt their three-game slump when they host Hampshire at the CloudFM County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday (11am).

