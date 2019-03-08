Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles make the short journey to The Kia Oval to face Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday, looking to get back to winning ways after a home defeat to Middlesex on Good Friday.

After their comprehensive success in their opening match in the competition against Glamorgan last Wednesday, the Eagles suffered defeat by 38 runs two days later after Middlesex rattled up 366-8 from their 50 overs.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: “We saw the two sides of Essex cricket in the space of those 48 hours last week with a superb performance against Glamorgan and then that disappointing effort on Friday against Middlesex.

“We knew that Middlesex would be a tough side and so it proved, they have a really good batting line-up but even so, we were disappointed with our bowling and that's something we'll need to address.

“It was extra disappointing that in front of an excellent Chelmsford crowd, we let both them and ourselves down.

“I also felt sorry for Varun (Chopra) who top-scored in the game with his second century in as many matches only to end on the losing side. Tom (Westley) supported him well but we needed another batter to step forward.

“The games come thick and fast though in this competition though and Tuesday's match with Surrey gives us a chance to show what we can do.

“Surrey have lost both their opening matches and so they will be extra keen to get their first win on the board and we'll need to be at the top of our game with both bat and ball if we want to get the win.”

The Eagles have named a 15-man squad for the match with Surrey, which is scheduled to start at 11am.

Essex Eagles: Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Varun Chopra, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Rishi Patel, Jamie Porter, Matt Quinn, Peter Siddle, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Robbie White.