Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

PUBLISHED: 16:26 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 22 April 2019

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles make the short journey to The Kia Oval to face Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday, looking to get back to winning ways after a home defeat to Middlesex on Good Friday.

After their comprehensive success in their opening match in the competition against Glamorgan last Wednesday, the Eagles suffered defeat by 38 runs two days later after Middlesex rattled up 366-8 from their 50 overs.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: “We saw the two sides of Essex cricket in the space of those 48 hours last week with a superb performance against Glamorgan and then that disappointing effort on Friday against Middlesex.

“We knew that Middlesex would be a tough side and so it proved, they have a really good batting line-up but even so, we were disappointed with our bowling and that's something we'll need to address.

“It was extra disappointing that in front of an excellent Chelmsford crowd, we let both them and ourselves down.

“I also felt sorry for Varun (Chopra) who top-scored in the game with his second century in as many matches only to end on the losing side. Tom (Westley) supported him well but we needed another batter to step forward.

“The games come thick and fast though in this competition though and Tuesday's match with Surrey gives us a chance to show what we can do.

“Surrey have lost both their opening matches and so they will be extra keen to get their first win on the board and we'll need to be at the top of our game with both bat and ball if we want to get the win.”

The Eagles have named a 15-man squad for the match with Surrey, which is scheduled to start at 11am.

Essex Eagles: Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Varun Chopra, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Rishi Patel, Jamie Porter, Matt Quinn, Peter Siddle, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Robbie White.

Most Read

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sri Lanka bombings: Redbridge faith groups and politicians offer condolences as hundreds killed in Easter Sunday terror attacks

The death toll following a series of targeted attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday stands currently at 290, with 500 people injured. Picture: New York Times

Police appeal to find missing Ilford teen

Police are appeal for help to find Kane Johnson who has been missing since April 11. Picture: Twitter/@MPSRedbridge

When Ilford became Redbridge back in 1965

Ilford Borough County.

Recorder letters: Three markets, knife bins, Grand National, potholes, Brexit and nurses

Billingsgate Market is one of the markets which could move to Redbridge. Photo: JOE LORD

Most Read

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sri Lanka bombings: Redbridge faith groups and politicians offer condolences as hundreds killed in Easter Sunday terror attacks

The death toll following a series of targeted attacks on three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday stands currently at 290, with 500 people injured. Picture: New York Times

Police appeal to find missing Ilford teen

Police are appeal for help to find Kane Johnson who has been missing since April 11. Picture: Twitter/@MPSRedbridge

When Ilford became Redbridge back in 1965

Ilford Borough County.

Recorder letters: Three markets, knife bins, Grand National, potholes, Brexit and nurses

Billingsgate Market is one of the markets which could move to Redbridge. Photo: JOE LORD

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Much-changed Daggers lose out at Braintree

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham denied by officials for second week running

A view of newly installed claret carpet around the pitch before the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists