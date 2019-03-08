T20: Essex hope to get Glamorgan game on

Cameron Delport of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles and Glamorgan are set to meet at The Cloudfm County Ground on Friday night for their Vitality Blast T20 clash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both clubs have been badly affected by the weather in this competition, which has left them each with three no result matches and includes the scheduled clash at Sophia Gardens last Friday.

Both counties also experienced wash-outs this week with the Eagles home match with Middlesex and Glamorgan's trip to Kent Spitfires falling victim to the elements with not a ball bowled in either match.

Eagles head coach Anthony McGrath remained positive despite the weather, saying: "There's nothing that we can do about it, but it is frustrating and unfortunate.

You may also want to watch:

"We would have been keen to play on Wednesday against Middlesex even if it had been reduced to a five overs per side game because we need to put some wins together.

"Now we must focus on the match with Glamorgan and with five games left, we've got to try and win them all. That's the task ahead of us so let's hope the weather is better on Friday and we can try and get the first of those wins.

"We need to be playing these matches because we've got a fairly big squad made up of quite a lot of younger players and the only way to improve in this form of the game is is to get out there and play.

"Hopefully, we can get these last five games played and finish on a positive note. If we do win them all, you never know what the table might look like then."

Essex Eagles: Simon Harmer (11), Mohammad Amir (5), Aaron Beard (14), Ravi Bopara (25), Sam Cook (16), Cameron Delport (89), Ryan ten Doeschate (27), Dan Lawrence (28), Jamie Porter (44), Shane Snater (29), Paul Walter (22), Tom Westley (21), Adam Wheater (31), Adam Zampa (88).