Cricket: Essex hope for better as Hampshire visit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 April 2019

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles are searching for a first win in four Royal London One-Day Cup mathces as Hampshire visit the Cloudfm County Ground on Sunday, with Anthony McGrath’s side desperate to get back to winning ways.

McGrath has named a 15-man squad that includes all-rounder Matt Coles who could be in line to make his first appearance of the season in the 50-over competition.

Essex's head coach will be looking to Coles to boost his bowling attack and said: “We didn't bowl well against Somerset which was plain for everyone to see.

“We need to do better, and we'll be looking for the group to improve. Overall, we've got to do the basics so much better than we've done recently because if you don't when you come up against a good side, you're going to get beaten.

“When you lose, you have to accept the criticism if it comes your way and take it on the chin. The players all know they can do better, and we'll be looking for them to do that starting on Sunday.”

In regards to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition, McGrath added: “We can't even look that far ahead, we need to get back to doing the basics well starting in that next game against Hampshire. Do that and we'll take things from there.”

Essex Eagles: Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Matt Coles, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Rishi Patel, Jamie Porter, Matt Quinn,

Peter Siddle, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Robbie White.

