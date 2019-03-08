Cricket: Essex hit back at Yorkshire

Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore narrowly missed out on centuries as Essex fought back strongly after tea to blunt Yorkshire's early dominance on day one of the Specsavers County Championship clash at Emerald Headingley.

Third-wicket pair Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore shared 127 inside 39 overs from late morning to early evening as Yorkshire reached 224-2, only to fall for 95 and 83 as the score slipped to 247-5.

Essex struck four times in all after tea as Yorkshire closed on 289-6 from 96 overs.

Steve Patterson had earlier won his county's ninth successive Championship toss (not counting uncontested tosses) and elected to bat.

While Kohler-Cadmore missed out on his second first-class century of the season, opener Lyth would have celebrated only his second first-class century in the last two years.

He initially shared 77 for the first wicket with Will Fraine, preferred to out of form Harry Brook and making his first-class debut for Yorkshire following his move back to his home county from Notts in the winter.

It was Yorkshire's highest opening stand since the 77 shared between Lyth and Jonny Bairstow in the second innings of the win over Essex at Chelmsford last May when the visitors famously recovered from being bowled out for 50 in the first innings.

Fraine made a composed 39 before being bowled by one which nipped back from Sam Cook in the 23rd over.

A real feature of their partnership was the running between the wickets, pinching singles and turning ones into twos.

Unfortunately for Lyth, however, he was at fault on the verge of lunch as Gary Ballance was run out for 14 attempting to come back for a second.

After Lyth had turned Jamie Porter to deep square-leg, Ballance set off for a second having seen his partner initially do the same before changing his mind.

That left Ballance with too much to do to get back into his ground following an accurate throw from Sam Cook. Debutant wicketkeeper Will Buttleman did rest as Yorkshire fell to 97-2 in the 31st over.

Buttleman, 19, is the fourth keeper Essex have used this summer, but Adam Wheater, Michael Pepper and on-loan Middlesex gloveman Robbie White are all injured.

Pepper broke a finger against Kent last week and White injured his ankle in training on Sunday, presenting Buttleman with his maiden first-class appearance.

Aside from South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, who ironically conceded sixes to Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore - slog swept and lofted straight either side of tea respectively, no other Essex bowler could help him build any sustained pressure before tea, where Yorkshire reached at 207-2 from 65 overs.

Harmer (1-70 from 28 overs) was encouraged by some early turn on offer on what is largely a good pitch for batting.

Lyth reached 50 off 99 balls in the early stages of the afternoon before Kohler-Cadmore followed him there off 81.

Essex's evening improvement was rewarded within four overs of the restart when Lyth feathered Porter behind, leaving the score at 224-3 in the 69th.

Jack Leaning followed, caught at second slip by Harmer off Peter Siddle to make it 229-4 in the 72nd.

And Kohler-Cadmore then edged a drive at Cook behind to hand Buttleman his second victim - 247-5 in the 77th.

Essex delayed taking the second new ball, a decision vindicated when Harmer trapped David Willey lbw five overs later to leave Yorkshire at 252-6.

Dom Bess and Jonny Tattersall then batted through to close with 30 and 20 respectively.