Search

Advanced search

Cricket: Essex concentrating on Surrey test

PUBLISHED: 17:07 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 15 September 2019

Essex players huddle during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

Essex players huddle during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex face Surrey in the penultimate County Championship match of the season at the Cloudfm County Ground on Monday, with Anthony McGrath's side looking to record their ninth Championship win of the season.

The 2017 champions start the game eight points adrift of leaders Somerset, who play Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl, before the two title contenders meet in a potential winner-takes-all clash at Taunton next week.

And Essex head coach Anthony McGrath acknowledges it is an exciting time for the club, saying: "Here we are starting the last two weeks of the season and we have put ourselves in the race for two titles, the County Championship and the Vitality Blast, so it's going to be a fascinating and tense time ahead.

"But we have to concentrate on one game at a time starting with the match with Surrey. We can only look after ourselves. Yes, we have to meet Somerset in the last match but before then we must make sure that we do the business against Surrey this week."

The draw with Warwickshire at Edgbaston last week ended the club's winning streak in the Championship, although the side are now unbeaten since the opening match of the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Reflecting on the match in the Midlands from which Essex emerged with nine points after following-on, McGrath took encouragement from the batting performances of Tom Westley and Alastair Cook.

The former scored 141 and 97 whilst one-time England captain Cook contributed a typically gritty unbeaten 57 in the second innings as he joined Westley in a partnership worth 157 in 64 overs to save the game.

McGrath added: "Tom had batted beautifully, and we seemed in a good position in our first innings when we reached 230-odd for three.

"I was looking for four batting points and to avoid the follow-on and make a decision from there as to how we wanted to set-up the rest of the game. Unfortunately, we then went and had a mad session, things changed, and we missed out on a couple of batting points.

"Although we ended up following on, we were confident we could hold out for a draw and so it proved. The way that Alastair and Tom batted on the last afternoon gives us great heart going into the last couple of games.

"We need to put in a really good performance against Surrey and hopefully get the win to set us up for the title decider down at Taunton."

Essex squad: Ryan ten Doeschate, Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Ravi Bopara, Nick Browne, Varun Chopra, Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Simon Harmer, Dan Lawrence, Rishi Patel, Jack Plom, Jamie Porter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Ilford Exchange

A police cordon is in place after a man fell from height at The Exchange in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Ilford road to be permanently turned into pedestrian street

Its playtime in Ilford. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council doubles free parking on high streets as payments go cashless

Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

WSL: West Ham Women 1 Birmingham City 0

West Ham players huddle during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Cricket: Essex concentrating on Surrey test

Essex players huddle during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Redbridge, Tower Hamlets and Newbury Forest crash out

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Daggers boss Taylor delighted to make it seven unbeaten

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Flashback: Saved by a pudding basin, allotments plan and neo-Nazis in Clayhall

Allotments In Woodford Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists