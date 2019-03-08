Search

Cricket: Essex ease past Glamorgan in Royal London One-Day Cup

PUBLISHED: 18:19 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 17 April 2019

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

Varun Chopra of Essex acknowledges the crowd after reaching his century during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

Essex completed a resounding victory with 19 overs to spare at a sunny Sophia Gardens, and if they can replicate this performance throughout the competition, they will provide formidable opposition.

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

With Sit Alastair Cook back in their ranks to bolster the batting, complemented by an accurate seam attack and Simon Harmer's off spin, they are well covered in all departments.

Glamorgan offered little, and after winning only one game in the competition last year, need to improve greatly on this performance if they are not to suffer another dismal season.

Apart from Hogan and Wagg their bowling lacked discipline and control, while their batting lacked application, with five batsmen attempting expansive strokes and edging to the wicketkeeper.

After Essex had posted 326-7, Glamorgan needed to score at six and a half runs an over but were soon in trouble, as Charlie Hemphrey wafted outside the off stump to Jamie Porter's third ball. Marnus Labuschagne then played a similar shot to Sam Cook and when Cook bowled Craig Meschede through the gate, Glamorgan were 28-3, with the Essex attack in control.

Varun Chopra hits out for Essex as Chris Cooke looks on from behind the stumps during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019Varun Chopra hits out for Essex as Chris Cooke looks on from behind the stumps during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

The home team needed a substantial partnership, and although David Lloyd and Billy Root threatened, they were both dismissed in the space of five balls in Peter Siddle's second over.

The Australian seamer, bowling an accurate line outside the off stump, induced two edges which carried to Robbie White, the Essex wicketkeeper on loan from Middlesex.

he procession continued as Kiran Carlson became White's sixth victim, and when Wagg was run out, attempting an ambitious single to Ten Doeschate at mid-on, the home team had subsided to 82-7.

Chris Cooke was dropped from a skier by White, but it mattered little, as the captain slapped a short ball from Bopara to cover. Apart from a breezy knock from De Langle, the innings and Glamorgan quickly folded.

Tom Westley hits 6 runs for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019Tom Westley hits 6 runs for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

Essex were given first use of a good pitch, with Cook the dominant partner in an opening partnership of 67, before, with seven well struck boundaries, he was well held at backward point.

The Glamorgan opening attack did well to restrict Cook and Chopra to 44 in the power play, but De lange was then collared by the second wicket pair, as the South African struggled to settle into any sort of rhythm.

Chopra struck only four fours in his first fifty, and seven in all, but he kept the scoreboard ticking over with some audacious running between the wickets, and with Westley also in good form, the second wicket pair put on 116 in 20 overs before Westley (69) pulled a short ball from Lukas Carey to mid-wicket.

De Lange, who had earlier misjudged a chance at long on was then punished for some wayward bowling and his final figures of 8-0-81-1 reflected his disappointing performance.

Jamie Porter in bowling action for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019Jamie Porter in bowling action for Essex during Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff on 17th April 2019

Chopra reached a splendid century before he was deceived by Graham Wagg's slower ball, and after Dan Lawrence went for an enterprising 56, the remaining batsmen were kept in check by Wagg.

Alternating between slower balls and yorkers, Wagg and Hogan restricted Essex to 36 in the last five overs, yet the visitors would have been satisfied with their total.

