Cricket: Essex left in a spin by Hampshire duo

Liam Dawson of Hampshire is congratulated on having taken the catch of Cameron Delport during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mason Crane and Liam Dawson spun Hampshire towards victory at Essex, before James Vince hit a thunderous 87 to give them their first victory at the Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford for five years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Wheater of Essex hits six runs during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 Adam Wheater of Essex hits six runs during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Spin twins Crane and Dawson ripped through Essex Eagles' batting in the middle overs as they snatched figures of 5-55 from their combined eight overs to set up a seven-wicket thrashing.

The Eagles, having been 81-1 at one point, lost nine wickets for 52 runs in 47 balls, to fall well below par.

Hampshire knocked off the 134 required inside 14 overs, with captain Vince raising his bat for his second fifty of the competition, to condemn Essex to a single win from their opening five fixtures.

Hampshire, who have now won two Vitality Blast matches on the bounce after ending their Somerset hoodoo last week, hadn't previously won on this ground in any competition since a T20 victory here in 2014 - with this being only their 10th success at Chelmsford this century.

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Vince won the toss, stuck Essex in, and was immediately high-fiving Chris Wood and Dawson after Cameron Delport edged the first ball of the match to first slip.

Adam Wheater and Tom Westley, who had been promoted to the top of the order then enjoyed a boundary hitting contest.

Westley won the battle with three huge sixes and a trio of boundaries to Wheater's four inventive fours and sole maximum in the pair's 81-run stand in 53 balls.

But Dawson and Crane entered the attack and dismissed Westley and Wheater in successive overs before ripping through the rest of the Eagles' batting.

Mason Crane of Hampshire celebrates taking the wicket of Adam Wheater during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 Mason Crane of Hampshire celebrates taking the wicket of Adam Wheater during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Crane then suckered Ryan ten Doeschate into a hoof down the ground, Chris Morris snaffling at long-off, before Dan Lawrence was bowled next ball.

Shane Snater was run out by Wood attempting a foolhardy second run and then Simon Harmer chipped to Sam Northeast at short cover, Dawson and Crane ending with middle-order figures of 2-32 and 3-24 respectively.

Overseas duo Adam Zampa and Mohammad Amir quickly followed as Essex lost eight wickets for 32 runs in an epic 40-ball collapse.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Walter then thumped 26 off 13 balls to give the hosts some respectability but Matt Quinn was castled to leave him stranded - Eagles all out for 133.

Aneurin Donald scored four and out in two balls before Vince and Rilee Rossouw comfortably ticked through the runs in a 78-run stand.

Vince, who opened his campaign with 50 against Kent, tonked one over long-on to accompany a series of gorgeous fours to reach his milestone in 34 balls.

Rossouw slapped to the straight boundary to depart for 25 but Vince continued to take his tally to three sixes and 12 fours.

Aneurin Donald of Hampshire is bowled by Mohammad Amir during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 Aneurin Donald of Hampshire is bowled by Mohammad Amir during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

He ended unbeaten on 87 as he and Sam Northeast eased Hampshire towards the line with a 50-stand. The latter was bowled but Vince scored the winning runs two balls later.

Turning point: The end of the powerplay tends to mean Hampshire turn to spin twins Dawson and Crane, and their introduction was explosive. Essex slumped from 54-1 when they entered the attack to 109-7 then they were bowled out.

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Ball of the matchH: The way Crane duped Ryan ten Doeschate was leg-spin genius. Two fired into the pads for two dots before floating one up.

Unsung hero: World Cup winner James Vince made it two half-centuries in this season's Vitality Blast by whipping 87 off 54 balls. Typically, there was a dateable cover drive in his smorgasbord shot selection, although it was the two sweetly-struck pings into the River Can that drew the most gasps.

James Vince of Hampshire in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019 James Vince of Hampshire in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Up next: Both sides will only have 24 hours to wait before returning to Vitality Blast action. Essex Eagles travel to Gloucestershire, while Hampshire host Glamorgan at the Ageas Bowl- both 7pm starts.