T20: Essex return to Blast action at Sussex

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 August 2019

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Simon Harmer celebrates a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex make an immediate switch of formats as they return to Vitality Blast action against Sussex, following the sensational Specsavers County Championship victory over Kent.

The Eagles are in action at Hove for a T20 encounter with the Sharks, who start the match in pole position in the South Group with 15 points.

Hopes of making progress through to the next stage have been derailed by the weather, with a total of just four overs played in the last three Essex matches.

In addition to the washed-out match early on in the competition against Gloucestershire, the Eagles have eight points from 10 matches thus far; four points off a quarter-final spot.

Head coach Anthony McGrath remains philosophical about the impact that the inclement weather has had on his squad's aspirations for a place in the last eight.

"We can't control the weather. It is what it is and you just have to get on with it but it has been frustrating," he said.

"Obviously we've only won two of our matches in the first half of the Vitality Blast and were looking to gather some momentum in the second half but the weather halted those hopes.

"We have four matches left, starting with Sussex on Thursday, and they are proving once again that they are a very dangerous side in this form of the game.

"They reached the Final last year and look to be on course for the knockout stages once again this time around. We probably need to win all four of our remaining games if we are to have the chance to join them but we'll be giving it our best shot.

"We have a new captain this year in Simon Harmer and he wanted to try a few different things. He gets our complete backing but we need to get out on to the field to put all these ideas into practice."

The Eagles have named the following a 14-man squad for the match that is scheduled to start at 7pm.

Essex: Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Ravi Bopara, Sam Cook, Cameron Delport, Ryan ten Doeschate, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Porter, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater, Adam Zampa.

