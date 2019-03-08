Search

T20: Essex Eagles look for home help to boost bid

PUBLISHED: 17:37 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 13 August 2019

Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles continue their Vitality Blast T20 ampaign on Wednesday night when Middlesex come to The Cloudfm County Ground.

Wednesday's fixture is the first of two home matches for the Eagles within 48 hours as they also meet Glamorgan at Chelmsford on Friday night.

At the start of the week, the Eagles were four points away from a top-four position in the South Group and with 12 points still up for grabs, Simon Harmer's side will be hopeful that a winning run can help them make up for lost ground.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is urging his squad to find the consistency that has been so evident in their red-ball game.

McGrath said: "You look back at the Surrey game earlier in the competition when we scored 226-4 in 15 overs against an attack packed with international bowlers and we were outstanding in that game.

"We were also superb against Gloucestershire down in Bristol recently when we scored 206-3. Both of those were brilliant performances but around those wins, there have been some disappointing results.

"Now we need to string a run of wins together to get some confidence going forward, and the two games this week gives us an opportunity to show the better side of our T20 cricket.

"The players know they've got to take responsibility out on the field but as I've said so many times before, it comes down to executing the basics really well. I know it's a cliché but it's a fact.

"We have been very consistent in red-ball cricket, we need to start transferring that to the short form of our game, starting with the two home games this week."

Essex Eagles squad: Simon Harmer (11); Mohammad Amir (5); Aaron Beard (14); Ravi Bopara (25); Sam Cook (16); Cameron Delport (89); Dan Lawrence (28); Jamie Porter (44); Shane Snater (29); Ryan ten Doeschate (27); Paul Walter (22); Tom Westley (21); Adam Wheater (31); Adam Zampa (88).

Most Read

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

T20: Essex Eagles look for home help to boost bid

Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ilford assistant Easton says they need hard working mentality

Ilford manager Clint Easton during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass

West Ham ratings v Manchester City

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell

Woodford ‘relieved’ to still be in FA Cup

Woodford manager Dee Safer on the touchline at Harlow Arena (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
