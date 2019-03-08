T20: Essex Eagles look for home help to boost bid

Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Eagles continue their Vitality Blast T20 ampaign on Wednesday night when Middlesex come to The Cloudfm County Ground.

Wednesday's fixture is the first of two home matches for the Eagles within 48 hours as they also meet Glamorgan at Chelmsford on Friday night.

At the start of the week, the Eagles were four points away from a top-four position in the South Group and with 12 points still up for grabs, Simon Harmer's side will be hopeful that a winning run can help them make up for lost ground.

Head coach Anthony McGrath is urging his squad to find the consistency that has been so evident in their red-ball game.

McGrath said: "You look back at the Surrey game earlier in the competition when we scored 226-4 in 15 overs against an attack packed with international bowlers and we were outstanding in that game.

"We were also superb against Gloucestershire down in Bristol recently when we scored 206-3. Both of those were brilliant performances but around those wins, there have been some disappointing results.

"Now we need to string a run of wins together to get some confidence going forward, and the two games this week gives us an opportunity to show the better side of our T20 cricket.

"The players know they've got to take responsibility out on the field but as I've said so many times before, it comes down to executing the basics really well. I know it's a cliché but it's a fact.

"We have been very consistent in red-ball cricket, we need to start transferring that to the short form of our game, starting with the two home games this week."

Essex Eagles squad: Simon Harmer (11); Mohammad Amir (5); Aaron Beard (14); Ravi Bopara (25); Sam Cook (16); Cameron Delport (89); Dan Lawrence (28); Jamie Porter (44); Shane Snater (29); Ryan ten Doeschate (27); Paul Walter (22); Tom Westley (21); Adam Wheater (31); Adam Zampa (88).