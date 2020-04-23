Search

Coronavirus: Essex confirm delay to Siddle return

PUBLISHED: 15:17 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 23 April 2020

Peter Siddle of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Yorkshire's Harry Brook last summer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex have confirmed that overseas signing Peter Siddle will not join up with the side during the 2020 season, with his contract revised for 2021.

The experienced Australian seam bowler was due to return to Chelmsford to play in the Royal London Cup and County Championship, but with domestic cricket suspended until May 28 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been mutually agreed that his contract be postponed for a year.

Siddle said: “It’s a shame I won’t be returning to Chelmsford this year as I was really looking forward to the season with the Eagles, but there are plenty of things more important than cricket going on in the world at the moment.

“In light of the current situation, it makes sense for me to come back over for the 2021 season when hopefully we’re back to normal and playing cricket again.

“It feels like a long way off at the moment, but I’m really excited to see all the boys and play at The Cloudfm County Ground again. Until then, stay safe and look after yourselves and your loved ones. See you soon.”

Derek Bowden, chief executive at Essex Cricket, added: “The postponed start to the season is going to have an impact on overseas players in the squad.

“Peter Siddle was scheduled to be arriving in the UK last week, but we have together made the decision to defer his contract to the 2021 season.

“We are constantly reviewing the situation with our other overseas players in light of when various competitions will commence, together with their own personal safety and ability to travel.

“I’d like to thank Peter and his management for their understanding and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back next year.”

Essex’s Overseas signings are in partnership with Seven Investment Management, the Eagles’ Vitality Blast shirt sponsor.

Most Read

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

Recorder letters: Private renters, Wanstead Market, building works, post virus-Britain and Tesco Toxic Towers

The London Assembly is concerned about private renters post corinavirus. Picture: PA IMAGES

