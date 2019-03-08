Search

Cricket: Essex centurion Westley wants more at Warwickshire

PUBLISHED: 07:55 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 13 September 2019

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex batsman Tom Westley was pleased to pass three figures on day three of their County Championship clash at Warwickshire on Thursday.

Tom Westley and Nick Browne enjoy a useful partnership for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019Tom Westley and Nick Browne enjoy a useful partnership for Essex during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 12th September 2019

But he admits it will mean little unless the 2017 champions and title hopefuls can take something from the Division One encounter.

Westley reached an unbeaten 123 as Essex closed on 278-6 in reply to the home side's 517, having shared a century stand with Nick Browne (65).

And he said: "I have felt quite good throughout the year. It's been quite challenging batting, particularly at Chelmsford if you look at the scores.

"And it's been frustrating in that I've got so many starts so it was nice this time to go go on and get a hundred but it will only mean something if we come out of this game with a strong draw."

Matthew Lamb's career-best 173 had led relegation-threatened Warwickshire to their big total, after being put into bat, and Essex need another 90 runs to avoid a possible follow-on.

Westley, who has batted for over five hours and faced 234 balls so far, added: "It was disappointing to lose a couple of wickets at the end. 'Browney' batted well and so did Dan Lawrence and Tendo was unlucky if you look at it again.

"It was nice for me to get some runs but we are still a few short of the follow on. We still have batters to come so we just have to reassess in the morning, hopefully get through the first hour unscathed and then try and bat for as long as possible."

